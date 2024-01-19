Leeds United are yet to welcome their first reinforcement in the January transfer window, but reports suggest that the 49ers could now finally make their winter move to land a Premier League edition. With Daniel Farke's side fighting for Championship promotion, this could quickly prove to make all the difference.

Leeds United transfer news

The transfer rumours have arrived even in the face of a quiet January window at Elland Road. The Whites have been linked with moves for the likes of Liverpool's young right-back Calvin Ramsay after his earlier loan spell at Preston North End came to an end, as well as Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies in what would be an impressive move given his experience at the top level.

The Yorkshire club's quiet window so far will be no shock to Farke, who admitted at the start of the month: "I expect a much more quiet and calm January to the last transfer period for example. We wish for a quiet January, but won’t fall asleep and when there are decisions to make, we will also make decisions and you never know what happens."

As the window approaches the latter stages, however, it looks as though the 49ers could finally spring into action. According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Leeds have made their first move for Ryan Giles, enquiring to Luton Town over a potential deal to sign the left-back as part of a 'late-transfer blitz' at Elland Road. The rumours have seemingly developed from initial interest to Leeds now making a first move for the defender.

Giles has struggled for minutes at Luton this season and could now be allowed to complete a loan move for the sake of earning more game-time. Meanwhile, Leeds could prioritise a left-back and a right-back this month following the termination of Djed Spence's loan deal and Luke Ayling leaving for Middlesbrough.

"Fantastic" Giles could play a part in Leeds' promotion push

Currently as many as seven points adrift of the second automatic promotion spot currently occupied by Ipswich Town and sitting fourth, Leeds are in need of a January boost in the form of reinforcements, and Giles could be among those to arrive. The left-back has enjoyed previous stints in the Championship at Middlesborough, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers, meaning that he could be more than capable of stepping into the level at Elland Road.

It was at Cardiff that Giles left many impressed, including former teammate Marlon Pack, who praised his debut performance, saying via Wales Online:

"He has got a fantastic delivery. He is someone who offers something that little bit different in the team that we were maybe lacking before. I think we will complement him, too. The way he gets the ball out of his feet and puts it in [the box] with so much venom and pace.

"In fairness, he was lucky today to get only the one assist, because he has put in some great balls and we were unlucky not to score a few more from his deliveries. He will be a fantastic asset to us. He's a young lad who's learning but he's got undoubted ability and it's down to us, our senior players, to make sure he delivers and to back him up during the games."