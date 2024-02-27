When Leeds United lost 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion in their final game of 2023, they were fourth in the Championship table, closer to dropping out of the play-offs than they were to Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion places.

Since then, however, Daniel Farke's side have embarked on a scintillating eight-match winning run in 2024, most recently beating league leaders Leicester City 3-1 at Elland Road last Friday. All of a sudden, they've surged up to second place, level with Ipswich but comfortably ahead on goal difference. Some supporters may even be dreaming of winning the title, with the Foxes now just six points ahead.

Of course, all that really matters is securing promotion, and Leeds are now well-placed to do just that with 12 games to go. The club will be making tentative plans for a return to the Premier League, while also drawing up contingencies.

49ers offer Farke £100m Leeds incentive

According to Football Insider and reporter Pete O'Rourke, owners the 49ers Enterprises could furnish Farke with a budget of up to £100m if Leeds do go up in an exciting new update. With revenue bound to increase, largely thanks to TV money, they'll be able to bankroll a series of big-money transfers.

The German will have at least £75m to spend, and he'll also have a better chance of keeping coveted players like Crysencio Summerville in West Yorkshire if they're in the top flight.

Leeds know money itself isn't everything

Leeds were actually very busy ahead of their last season in the Premier League, bringing in nine new players. Only Nottingham Forest (23), Fulham (11) and Southampton (10) made more signings that summer.

Leeds United incomings - 22/23 season (summer) Player Signed from Fee (€) Brenden Aaronson Red Bull Salzburg 33m Luis Sinisterra Feyenoord 25m Tyler Adams RB Leipzig 17m Rasmus Kristensen Red Bull Salzburg 13m Marc Roca Bayern Munich 12m Darko Gyabi Manchester City 5.8m Wilfried Gnonto FC Zurich 4.5m Joel Robles Real Betis Free Sonny Perkins West Ham United Free

Leeds spent around £94m, so some would say the proposed budget is nothing new, but the key difference is that they generated £97m through sales that year as Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips moved on. That meant they actually turned a profit overall, but this time it sounds like Farke would have £100m in addition to any money generated through exits.

Money itself is no guarantee of success, though, as Leeds discovered in 22/23. Brenden Aaronson (now on loan at Union Berlin) only managed one goal and three assists in 40 appearances, Rasmus Kristensen (on loan at Roma) wasn't able to nail down a place in the team and the unfortunate Tyler Adams saw his season ended by injury in mid-March before leaving for Bournemouth.

Luis Sinisterra enjoyed more success with seven goals in 22 games, but he's already sealed a permanent exit to Bournemouth alongside Adams, and Marc Roca could follow him out the door if Real Betis activate their option to buy. With Victor Orta gone and a new behind-the-scenes team in place, Leeds will hope to use their resources much more effectively this time if they do indeed return to the first tier.