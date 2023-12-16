As Leeds United look to make an instant return to Premier League football, securing promotion from the Championship, the January transfer window could be crucial. In the summer, the market helped Daniel Farke welcome the likes of Joel Piroe, strengthening his side to place them in contention to comfortably secure a place in the play-offs, at the very least this season.

Now, the former Norwich City boss could return to the market to solve any remaining problems at Elland Road. Given that the Whites are currently ten points adrift of Ipswich Town in second, any January boost would be more than welcomed. And that could include a loan deal for one exciting Premier League gem.

Leeds need full-back reinforcments

Like many sides, Leeds could enjoy a busy start to the new year in the transfer window, as they look to address any major issues within Farke's squad. When taking a look at their current side too, their need for new full-backs stands out. As good a job as Archie Gray has done at times, the teenager's natural position comes in central midfield and if Leeds can accommodate that, then their academy graduate could get even better. With that said, reports suggest that they could solve that issue in January.

According to TeamTalk, Leeds United are eyeing a loan move for Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley in January. The Reds are reportedly ready to allow the 20-year-old to leave the club in the winter window, as they look to help him gain some crucial game time away from Anfield. For Leeds, Bradley would be a welcome addition and it would see them swap one young gem for another at fullback. If they want to secure a deal, however, they will reportedly have to fend off interest from Burnley, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion in January.

"Outstanding" Bradley needs game time

Having just returned from injury, Bradley got his first start of the season in the Europa League against Union Saint-Gilloise in a game that a young Liverpool side ultimately fell to a disappointing, but battling 2-1 defeat. Despite the loss, Jurgen Klopp was still impressed with the Leeds target, saying in his post-match press conference: “Conor is a top player, I like him a lot. His attitude is outstanding, he’s a real fighter.

The Liverpool boss went on to say: "I don’t think any career ever started without these kind of games where you have to struggle, where you have to fight through, where you have to survive – and Conor, especially, did. We found a way into the game, had good moments, really good moments and other moments where he knows he can improve and he has to learn. He’s still young. But that’s part of development.”

Given how young Bradley is, any game time will be crucial, making Leeds an ideal option. If Farke can secure the Liverpool youngster's signature and move Gray back into midfield as a result, then he could set Leeds up for instant promotion to the Premier League this season in the Championship.