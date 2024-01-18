Leeds United look to be on an upward trajectory following a difficult campaign last year and Daniel Farke has now received some "excellent news" that will boost his side in the hunt for promotion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds United look for new arrivals...

New arrivals are usually the appeal of any transfer window for supporters, who will undoubtedly be excited to see which players are on the market and in search of a new challenge. Leeds haven't managed to add anyone to the ranks this month as of yet; nevertheless, this hasn't stopped rumours circulating from far and wide concerning the Championship outfit.

Related EFL Championship done deals: Every January 2024 transfer With the arrival of the January transfer window, FFC has you covered for every in and out involving your club in the EFL Championship.

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson continues to be linked with a move to Yorkshire and journalist Dean Jones has indicated that there could be some substance to recent claims stating Farke is keen to bring him in, as he told GIVEMESPORT: "From a Leeds perspective, it really does seem like they are going after a few players that have specific experience and traits. Ben Johnson, from West Ham, is attainable and could be the one."

Bournemouth attacking midfielder David Brooks is a name doing the rounds in media circles and could be an additional reinforcement for the Whites as they look to find star quality this month, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook. In all likelihood, the Wales international could move over the next few weeks on a loan basis as he aims to get back to full stride following his incredible road to recovery from illness.

Now, transfer guru Romano has issued an exciting update involving an existing Leeds player in a massive boost for everyone connected with the club.

Taking to social media platform X, Romano has shared and reacted to some "excellent news" that youngster Archie Gray has put pen to paper on a new deal at the club that will see him remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2028.

Previously tied to the club he came through at until 2025, the 17-year-old has given Farke and company some much-needed security regarding his future following prolonged interest in his services last year from the likes of Liverpool, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Making a sustained breakthrough at Leeds United this campaign, the Durham-born midfielder has made 28 appearances in all competitions, registering one assist in his time on the pitch (Gray statistics - Transfermarkt).

Archie Gray's key statistics in 2023/24 - Championship (Sofascore) Accurate passes per game 29.9 (84%) Balls recovered per game 5.4 Tackles per game 2.1 Expected assists 0.71 Average match rating 6.78/10

Thorp Arch has produced some brilliant talent over the years so Gray looks to be the next one off the conveyor belt, and the club can now demand a massive fee if any suitors come calling.