Leeds United stars are already being linked with the exit door at Elland Road after they were consigned to another season in the Championship over the weekend.

Leeds set for major changes

Daniel Farke's side fell at the final hurdle on Sunday as an Adam Armstrong goal saw Southampton beat the Yorkshire side in the play-off final, a result that confirmed Leeds will be travelling to Millwall rather than Manchester next season.

The Leeds boss rued his side's decision-making on the day, explaining that "we started on the front foot but I think our decision-making wasn't top class" and adding "it felt like we weren't 100% committed to the final pass or shot".

Related Leeds must now axe £12m star after 3/10 play-off display This Leeds United dud could find his minutes cut ahead of the next Championship season.

But the result, which makes Leeds the first side since Sunderland (1997/98) to reach 90 points and not gain promotion from England's second tier, is likely to have a knock-on effect this summer, with reports previously claiming Leeds must raise around £100m in player sales should they remain a Championship side.

The same report claims that "up to 10 could go and would only be replaced by free transfers and loan signings", with the club still owing significant transfer fees to other clubs for deals made during their stint as a Premier League club.

Perhaps most importantly, failure to secure promotion has left Crysencio Summerville's departure almost certain amid Premier League interest, with the Championship player of the season now "expected to leave" ahead of the new season. He is not the only attacker seeking the exit door either.

Gnonto pushing to leave Leeds again

Now, it has emerged that Wilfried Gnonto is once again pushing for a move away from the club this summer. The Italian was keen to leave last summer, but a deal to sell him could not be agreed and he ultimately stayed put, a decision that has seen him axed from the Italy national squad for the upcoming European Championships in Germany.

He has been in and out of favour this season, starting just 19 times for Farke and often used off the substitutes bench, though the Italian was part of the starting XI for Sunday's Wembley disappointment.

Now, reports from Italy, relayed by MOT Leeds News, claim that he is ready to leave Elland Road for good this summer, and is prioritising a move back to Italy, where he believes he will be able to best showcase his talents to Azzurri coach Luciano Spalletti.

Indeed, it is added that the forward has already begun to look for a new club, despite still having three years left to run on his £20,000 a week deal in Yorkshire.

Gnonto's Championship season by numbers Appearances 36 Starts 19 Goals 8 Assists 2 Shots on target per 90 0.87

As Leeds found out last summer with loans for Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen, Serie A is hardly awash with funds at present despite having five sides playing Champions League football next season, and both players seem unlikely to be bought by Roma after their loan stints.

As a result, it may be hard for Farke's side to get any meaningful fee for the 20-year-old despite his performances this season, especially in comparison to potential fees they may have received from interested parties in England.