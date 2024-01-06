Earlier this week, Djed Spence made an early return to Tottenham Hotspur after being loaned to Leeds United, with Daniel Farke subsequently hinting that disciplinary concerns were part of Leeds' decision. When asked about the matter in his press conference on Friday, he stressed the importance of "professionalism", "workload on and off the pitch" and "commitment" to the cause.

Another of Leeds' Premier League loanees, Bournemouth's Jaidon Anthony, is set to stay put until the end of the season but has largely been used as a reserve option. While he's made 18 appearances in the Championship this season, only two of those have come from the start.

But the one loanee who's been a resounding success is Joe Rodon, also signed from Spurs on a temporary basis. Rodon has made Farke's XI for 22 out of 26 Championship matches and played every single minute since the start of October.

Rodon deal on the agenda

Now, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, Leeds could try to strike a permanent deal for Rodon this month. While he wouldn't be surprised if the Whites are able to secure his services long-term, Bailey says it isn't at the top of their list of immediate priorities.

"I believe that’s on the agenda, I think it’s something they will look at," he told the One Leeds Fan Channel (via MOT Leeds News). "Do they need to do it in January? I think he’s done well, he’s impressed and Daniel Farke is happy with him, I think it’s on the agenda; I don’t think it’s one that is top of the agenda.

"[There are] probably some incomings and outgoings they need to do first, but I think that is on the agenda and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if that gets done. I do know it’s one they are looking at."

Rodon a colossus for Leeds

When asked last month if he would prefer his future to be settled in January, Rodon refused to give a direct answer, but vowed to "give everything" to be "as successful as he possibly can" with Leeds, who are battling for promotion back to the Premier League.

It's no surprise that Leeds are keen to make the deal permanent, as Rodon has, to quote journalist Beren Cross, been a "colossal" presence in Farke's backline at times this season. He ranks either first or second in the Leeds squad (as per WhoScored) for successful aerial duels per game (2.6), pass completion (91.4%), long passes (2.4), interceptions (1.4) and clearances (4.2). While you would naturally expect defenders to sit near the top of the list in these categories, this demonstrates the variety of his skillset and shows that he's the rock at the heart of Leeds' defence.

Much, of course, will hinge on the willingness of Spurs to hold negotiations, but a prospective incoming in north London could lend Leeds a hand. Indeed, according to The Athletic, the Lilywhites are in talks over a deal for Radu Dragusin of Genoa, another young centre-back (21).

Ange Postecoglou clearly deemed Rodon surplus to requirements in the summer, and perhaps he could open to a permanent sale if Dragusin joins and pushes him further down the pecking order.