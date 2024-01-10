Leeds United have their sights on Championship promotion and could be faced with an interesting proposition in the transfer market this month, according to a new report.

Leeds get busy in the transfer window...

News surrounding potential incomings and outgoings is beginning to ramp up at Elland Road as Daniel Farke shuffles his pack in the transfer window, and the German coach will know that his decisions this month could significantly contribute to his side's chances of promotion.

Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop has taken to social media platform X to offer a significant update on who could potentially arrive in Yorkshire in light of Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesbrough on a loan deal, as he stated below:

Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke has also hinted that Farke could look to upgrade in the left-back department to counteract the fact that Sam Byram has deputised in the position for much of the season. Speculation is rife regarding Joe Gelhardt's future at the club too, and journalist Alan Nixon has detailed that he could head out on loan this window, as he wrote: "He’s been nowhere near for weeks and can go on loan. On big money. That will have to be a sponsored loan for someone."

Celtic, Rangers, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers are believed to be in the mix to sign the Liverpool-born forward in light of his limited involvement this term. Now, Leeds United could be at the centre of an interesting transfer saga involving another man who is on the books at the club, according to a report.

Diego Llorente lined up for shock move

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be advancing in a deal involving Diego Llorente, who is on loan at Serie A giants Roma from Leeds. The report states that Spain International's agreement in the Italian capital could become permanent if certain appearance-based incentives are met.

Five similar players to Diego Llorente (FBRef) Player Club Sam Beukema Bologna Flavius Daniliuc Salernitana Robin Knoche Union Berlin Victor Lindelof Manchester United Warmed Omari Rennes

However, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain want to swoop in to offer a higher fee for his services than the finances already on the table from Roma, which would essentially mean that Leeds will be better off in the event of an immediate sale to the French giants.

Earning around £28,000 per week on his current terms, Llorente has gone on to make 23 appearances across all competitions for Jose Mourinho's Roma this campaign, registering two assists in total (Llorente statistics - Transfermarkt).

Leeds will accept they are likely to lose his services and they could eventually land a cash boost that can be invested back into recruitment at Elland Road.