With the race for automatic promotion heating up, Leeds United are already preparing their house for the potential of Premier League football next season.

Leeds making room for fresh faces

After a tough start to life back in the Championship, Leeds have gone on to explode into life and pursue a rapid rise up the league table. Now sitting in the automatic promotion places, the Whites have started to decide who will be in their plans next season.

Recent reports have suggested that full back Cody Drameh has played his last game for the club. Currently on loan at Birmingham, it is apparent that the defender will be shown the door when he returns to Elland Road this summer.

Following Drameh will be fellow Championship loanees Sam Greenwood and Ian Poveda. Currently playing for Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, the duo are both surplus to requirements in West Yorkshire and as a result up for sale this summer.

With this summer's departures already planned, attention has now turned to incomings with two Premier League talents potentially set to make the move to Elland Road.

Leeds plan swoop for Premier League duo

According to Team Talk, Leeds are set for a big summer spending spree with their first targets being a duo from the top flight. The outlet states that the Whites are plotting moves for Sean Longstaff and Joe Rodon with both players eager for a move to West Yorkshire, and moves actively now "being made" to secure Rodon's permanent status.

Meanwhile, the Whites boast a secret weapon in their pursuit of Longstaff in the form of Nick Hammond. The outlet states that Hammond "counts the Geordies among his former clubs and could secure Leeds an advantage in their quest to sign the player".

Leeds' interest in Newcastle's Longstaff is well known with the Magpies wanting £15 million for the player. The midfielder first broke into the Toon first team back in 2018 but has struggled with a mix of injuries and poor form this term.

Despite his ups and downs, the 26-year-old has remained a fan favourite at St James' Park. With Longstaff's contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, Newcastle may be tempted to cash in on the player while they still can.

The news of Rodon potentially staying at the club will be music to the ears of the Elland Road faithful with the Welsh centreback quickly cementing himself as a mainstay in Daniel Farke's side. The 26-year-old is on loan from Premier League outfit Spurs and has made 35 Championship appearances during his time at Leeds.

During his spell with the Whites, Rodon has stood out as a defender perfectly suited to Leeds' high speed attacking play. Speaking back in December 2023, Farke was quick to sing Rodon's praises telling the press: "What I like about him is that he has an old-school attitude, but he’s a perfect role model of a modern defender as well".

"Because he is quick and good on the ball and you can defend with him on the high line. He has grown more and more into this role and he leads from the backline".

It has previously been reported that Spurs are happy to let Rodon leave this summer with the North London side looking for a fee between £12million to £15million for the player. If Leeds are to continue their push towards promotion, picking up Rodon will give them a high quality player with Premier League experience.