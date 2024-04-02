Journalist Pete O’Rourke has dropped a concerning off-field update on Leeds United star Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United 3-1 Hull City

After a draw with Watford last time out, Leeds returned to winning ways in the Championship with a 3-1 win over Hull City.

An opener from Sam Byram was cancelled out by Fabio Carvalho, before two late goals from Crysencio Summerville and Dan James sent Leeds back into the automatic promotion places.

The Whites now have six games remaining and are battling both Ipswich Town and Leicester City in what promises to be a dramatic push for Premier League football.

Leeds United's final Championship fixtures Date Coventry City vs Leeds United April 6th Leeds United vs Sunderland April 9th Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers April 13th Middlesbrough vs Leeds United April 22nd Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United April 27th Leeds United v Southampton May 4th

Injuries are a concern for Daniel Farke’s side, though, with Connor Roberts, Wilfried Gnonto and Ilia Gruev all out alongside Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas. Meanwhile, Farke admitted that Joe Rodon, Byram and Glen Kamara were all suffering on Monday night as well, whereas Rutter underwent minor surgery prior to the international break.

The Frenchman didn’t miss any action, but there has been a concerning update on the transfer front regarding the 21-year-old.

According to Football Insider journalist O’Rourke, Leeds ‘could be forced to accept’ an offer for Rutter if they don’t go up. Alongside Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, Rourke said: “If Leeds do miss out on promotion, there will be interest in Rutter and other top players at the club.

“The likes of Gnonto and Summerville will also be wanted elsewhere if that is the case. There’s so much up in the air in this race for promotion.

“If they do miss out, there will be interest – and that’s the difference when you’re not playing at the highest level. Leeds would find themselves susceptible to offers for their star players if they don’t go up.”

Rutter has shown his class at Elland Road this season, scoring six goals and registering a whopping 17 assists in 39 second-tier games.

Georginio Rutter's best Leeds performances 2023/24 WhoScored rating Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United 9.32/10 Millwall 0-3 Leeds United 8.92/10 Cardiff City 0-3 Leeds United 8.92/10 Leeds United 3-1 Swansea City 8.85/10 Leeds United 3-0 Watford 8.71/10

Therefore, you can see why the attacker may be in demand this summer, should Leeds fail to earn promotion. Hopefully, Leeds won’t need to entertain that situation, but it shows how important the next few weeks could be in regards to keeping their current stars.