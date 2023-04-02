Leeds United look set to secure the services of Hearts teenager James Wilson, according to The Glasgow Evening Times.

What’s the latest on Leeds and Wilson?

The Whites appear to be making a head start on their summer plans at academy level, with several teenagers linked with a move to Yorkshire in recent weeks.

Sporting director Victor Orta has confirmed that Leeds are keen on bringing in Barcelona teenager Ilias Akhomach when his Nou Camp contract expires over the coming months, with Scottish starlets also of interest.

Reports have suggested that the club have also made contact with Hamilton Academical midfielder Josh McDonald and his family, with the 16-year-old thought to be an ‘exceptional talent’.

Celtic teenager Aiden Borland was another who the club were interested in but they look will miss out on his services to Premier League rivals Aston Villa, however, they look set to have more luck when it comes to Wilson.

The Glasgow Evening Times shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Wilson, who is regarded as one of the best prospects to have come out of Hearts for years.

They revealed that Leeds look set to win the race for the player after making a financially-attractive offer. His family has been given a guided tour of the Yorkshire club's facilities, and by extension training ground Thorp Arch.

The Whites look set to pay around £120,000 in compensation, beating the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Brighton, Fulham and rivals Manchester United to Wilson’s signature.

What are the next steps for Wilson at Leeds?

It seems as if it is just a matter of time until Wilson becomes a Leeds player following this update, and you'd expect he'll potentially soon be plying his trade in the club's U18 side.

The 16-year-old has impressed with Hearts and is currently Scotland's U16s captain, so the Whites may well have a future star on their hands. If he continues to impress in Yorkshire, Leeds will be able to offer him a professional contract when he turns 17, as they have recently done with Archie Gray, and who knows, in time, we could be seeing Wilson become the next youngster to breakthrough at Elland Road.