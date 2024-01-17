Leeds United are keen to push on in their hunt for promotion and are now leading the race for a player who is expected to replace a current long-term servant at Elland Road, according to a report.

Related EFL Championship done deals: Every January 2024 transfer With the arrival of the January transfer window, FFC has you covered for every in and out involving your club in the EFL Championship.

The Athletic claim that West Ham United star Ben Johnson is also someone of interest to Leeds and his parent club are now thought to want to sell Johnson to avoid losing him for nothing when his contract ends this summer. The versatile defender is able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs already.

Tottenham Hotspur veteran Ben Davies has appeared as a sporadic target for Leeds too. Nonetheless, journalist Hay indicates that it is incredibly unlikely that Ange Postecoglou would allow the Welshman to leave N17 over the next few weeks.

In more positive news, the Whites are now in pole position to sign a new player who could help to strengthen a key position at Elland Road.

Leeds United lead Bartlomiej Dragowski race

According to reports in Italy via Sport Witness, Leeds United are in pole position to sign Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, who could then replace current number one Illan Meslier if he moves to Celta Vigo.

Bartlomiej Dragowski key statistics in 2023/24 - Serie B (Sofascore) Goals conceded per game 1.5 Saves per game 3.5 (69%) Saves from shots inside the box 32 Saves from shots outside the box 12 Clean sheets 3 Average match rating 7.05/10

The outlet claim that Rennes are also keen on the 6 foot 3 Poland international, and he could be keen to move on this month after losing his spot at the Stadio Alberto Picco to Jeroen Zoet back in November.

Labelled "phenomenal" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 26-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season for Spezia and has conceded 22 goals in the process (Dragowski statistics - Transfermarkt).

Earning a spot in Poland's squad for EURO 2024 is believed to be a priority for Dragowski and he would need to displace Meslier and his goalkeeping counterpart Karl Darlow at Elland Road. Nevertheless, if Meslier does leave the club this month, Dragowski looks to be a competent figure who could handle the pressure between the sticks at Leeds.