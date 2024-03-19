As the 49ers Enterprises attempt to get Leeds United's house in order ahead of a potential return to the Premier League, one of the big decisions for the ownership is what to do with the players currently plying their trade away from Elland Road.

Leeds' loanees set for uncertain future

Sitting at the top of the Championship table for the first time this season, Daniel Farke's side are on course to start preparing for life back in the top flight. Whilst everything could change in the final passages of the season, deals are already being negotiated for individuals surplus to requirements in West Yorkshire.

A number of the individuals sent on temporary moves away from Elland Road are set to be moved on at the end of the season. Jack Harrison could make his deal with Everton permanent with a £20m fee cited for the winger. Marc Roca is currently on loan in his native Spain with the midfielder destined for another move this summer.

Leeds United players out on loan Current Club Max Wöber Borussia Monchengladbach Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Rasmus Kristensen Roma Marc Roca Real Betis Diego Llorente Roma Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Cody Drameh Birmingham City Ian Poveda Sheffield Wednesday Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Jack Harrison Everton Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle

Ian Poveda and Cody Drameh are both currently on loan at fellow Championship sides with the duo expected to have played their final games for Leeds. With the majority of the Whites' on-loan players possibly leaving during the next transfer window, reports are now suggesting the next man to be shown the door at Elland Road.

49ers negotiating move for Wober exit

As first reported on the X account of Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Max Wober could depart Leeds this summer. The defender is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach with the club eager to make the deal permanent following the 26-year-old's displays this season.

Wober has made 23 appearances for Monchengladbach this season as the side sit comfortably mid-table in the Bundesliga. With the defender now a mainstay in Gerardo Seoane's side, there is no wonder why there is a great appetite to make the deal permanent.

Owing to the progression in their pursuit of Joe Rodon, Leeds would likely be open to letting Wober leave, but Plettenberg claims that "the negotiation with Leeds United is very tough". The journalist states that the Whites would want between £8.5million and £10.5million to secure the deal with the German side reluctant to match the fee at this time.

Wober arrived at Elland Road following an £11million move from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2023. With the Austrian seemingly surplus to requirements with his parent club, it appears that the only thing between Wober and his permanent move is the hard bargain being driven by the Leeds ownership.