Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend as they welcome promotion rivals Burnley to Elland Road, but the Yorkshire side could be about to see a player leave the club before then.

The Whites have made a strong start to the new campaign, as they are unbeaten in their opening four league games, but the upcoming test against the Clarets will test that resolve.

Leeds United injury news

Ahead of the game against the Lancashire side, there was some good news that emerged from the Leeds dressing room. It was reported that Daniel Farke could be about to welcome both Daniel James and Patrick Bamford to the matchday squad.

James has featured in three of Leeds’s four league games, scoring in the win over Sheffield Wednesday, but the Welshman missed the game against Hull City through injury, and that forced him to miss international duty with Wales.

It was a minor knock the winger picked up, and now Farke is believed to be optimistic that he will have him back available for the game against Burnley. As well as James being back, Bamford could also be in contention after the striker missed the last two games before the break.

The experienced centre-forward has been out with a hamstring injury but could now be set for a return to the matchday squad as he looks to improve in what has been a frustrating start to the campaign for him. Bamford has yet to start in the league, as his appearances have been 11-minute cameos in both outings.

But while there may be good news in terms of players returning from injuries, Leeds may be about to see a player leave before the Burnley clash.

Leeds player could now leave Elland Road before Burnley clash

According to Turkish media Takvim, relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds United defender Maximilian Wober is wanted by Galatasaray. The Turkish transfer window is still open until Friday, and this report claims Galatasaray are eyeing a last-minute deal.

The Turkish giants want to sign a central defender before the transfer window closes, and it is stated that Wober is a firm target for Galatasaray. They are looking to revert to a back five, and therefore, they want to bring in a left-footed defender, and Wober is said to fit the bill. This would be a deal between two very hostile clubs, as Leeds and Galatasaray have bitterness towards each other following Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight's deaths in attacks before a UEFA Cup semi-final in Istanbul in April 2000.

This report goes on to add that Galatasaray are in talks to sign Wober on a loan deal, possibly having the option to buy, but time isn’t on their side as their window shuts on Friday. Wober, who was described as being a “leader” by former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, was nursing a calf injury, and during this international break, Austria manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed that the defender missed the last game through a knee injury, so this could be a potential stumbling block in any transfer.

Max Wober's Leeds United stats Apps 20 Goals 0 Assists 0

Wober spent last season on loan at German side Borussia Mönchengladbach, playing 27 games in all competitions and scoring two goals in the process. The defender returned to Elland Road in the summer and is still under contract until 2027.