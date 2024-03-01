Leeds United could look to sign an "amazing" highly-rated league rival if they are promoted from the Championship this season, according to an update from transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Whites look well-placed to seal a return to the Premier League in May, although there is still plenty of work to be done in the promotion battle. It would allow Leeds to make top-quality signings again, given the lure of England's top flight, and they have been linked with plenty of potential additions of late.

One player who has been backed to make a return to Elland Road is left-back Charlie Taylor, who left the club back in 2017 but could now enjoy a second stint there.

Kilmarnock teenager Zander Craik may be a relative unknown, but he has big future and the Whites are believed to be interested in signing him, as are Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Leeds could look to sign Sunderland ace Jack Clarke this summer, amid doubts over the futures of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

"It will depend on what happens with the likes of Summerville and Gnonto once we get to the end of the season. I see another scenario where we're debating the future of those two players. Leeds will be desperate for them to commit their future to the club again and see this through. This has been a difficult season, and if they can get out of the league, their mission has been accomplished.

"Clarke is the profile of player that they will be looking for if they do get back into the Premier League. The first challenge is getting back to the top flight and then figuring out what's happening with Summerville and Gnonto and if they can keep those two."

Clarke has taken the Championship by storm this season, scoring 15 goals in 33 appearances from his wide role, also chipping in with four assists, and he could be a fantastic signing by Leeds.

Jack Clarke's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 33 Goals 15 Assists 4 Dribbles per game 3.7 Shots per game 2.8 Key passes per game 2.3 Tackles per game 1.6

The 23-year-old may jump at the chance to play Premier League football, and he looks well-equipped to make the jump to that level, having been hailed by former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray recently.

"Jack was amazing tonight, won and scored a penalty and the composure for his second goal... not just that, the more the game went on the more our players knew just to give it to Clarke. He can run 40 yards, he can cut inside and pass it to people in the box, shoot. He's a super talent and a great kid."

Even if Leeds don't go up this season, they should still look to complete the signing of Clarke, who now has 49 goal contributions (27 goals and 22 assists) in 105 appearances for the Black Cats. He is young, homegrown and exciting, all three of which are appealing to Whites supporters.