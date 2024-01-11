Leeds United have put the wheels in motion at Elland Road with incomings likely this month and they have now come to a decision on one rumoured target, according to a report.

Leeds set for busy January window

Daniel Farke has made commendable progress with his squad since arriving at Elland Road last summer; however, he will be aware that January additions will be necessary to maintain his side's Championship promotion push.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently delivered an update on potential targets that could arrive at the club this month alongside detailing who Farke's men will endeavour to keep around in Yorkshire, as he stated on social media platform X:

Departures have also started to take place at the Whites and Luke Ayling has joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the campaign, something which will signal the end of his eight-year spell at the club.

On X, Hay explained that there are plans in place to offer the 32-year-old a proper send-off after a period of distinguished service, as he revealed to his followers: "Luke Ayling signs for Middlesbrough, signalling the end of an excellent Leeds United career. Leeds want him to attend Elland Road for a proper send-off against Preston on January 21."

With speculation rife over who will arrive at Thorp Arch, recent reports suggest that the second-tier outfit has made a decision regarding one man who has been a target for the club.

Leeds United make decision on Nathaniel Adjei

According to LUFCFANZONE, Leeds United have decided not to move for Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei as a priority after holding a meeting over a proposed transfer involving the Ghana Under-23 international.

It was previously thought that a fee of between £3-4 million would've been enough to acquire the central defender, who has also attracted interest from divisional rivals Millwall and Ipswich Town. Personal terms weren't thought to be something that would become an issue; however, it is now clear that the Whites will focus their energy on alternative solutions to add some extra steel to their backline.

Labelled "very exciting" by former Hammarby sporting director Jesper Jansson, Adjei has made 32 appearances for Hammarby over the course of his time at the Allsvenskan giants, registering one goal in the process (Adjei statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nathaniel Adjei key statistics - 2023 Allsvenskan (Sofascore) Clean sheets 5 Interceptions per game 0.7 Tackles per game 1.0 Balls recovered per game 4.3 Clearances per game 2.7 Average match rating 6.84/10

Despite resembling the sort of solidity that Leeds could use more of heading into the remainder of this season, Adjei pitching up at Elland Road is now off the table.