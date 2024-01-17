Leeds United are in the midst of a transfer window with plenty of outgoing action, and while Daniel Farke has yet to really strengthen his ranks with new faces yet, it seems we could be set for even departures.

Leeds eyeing defensive reinforcments

Reports this week claim Illan Meslier could soon be replaced by Poland international shot-stopper Bartlomiej Dragowski, as the young Frenchman continues to be linked with a move to La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

Indeed, the transfer merry-go-round is now in full swing at Elland Road. Loads of rumours are doing the rounds over who could come in to strengthen the Whites' available options, and they have been mentioned in connection with Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies by journalist Phil Hay, who has indicated the Whites have an interest in the Wales international.

Nevertheless, it is thought that the 30-year-old is extremely unlikely to swap Ange Postecoglou's Lilywhites for Yorkshire at this stage in the season due to his importance in N17. Leeds are also believed to be plotting a move for Rangers full-back Borna Barisic in light of his contractual situation at Ibrox, which something that could lead to the Croatian being available on a cut-price fee this month due to his deal expiring at the end of the season.

Ensuring there is sufficient cover in the full-back areas will be of particular importance to Farke in the race for promotion from the Championship following the emotional departure of Luke Ayling to Middlesbrough. Djed Spence has also vacated the premises, leaving room for manouvre concerning possible replacements.

Despite this, the Whites could now be set to weaken their defence further if recent reports are anything to go by, though they will play hardball in light of suitors keen on one of their first-team men.

Leeds United receive Charlie Cresswell offers

According to Leeds Live, several offers have been submitted for Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell this window as a permanent Elland Road exit looms for the 21-year-old.

Five similar players to Charlie Cresswell (FBRef) Player Club Fernando Alarcon Central Cordoba Joaquim Santos Cristian Lema Lanus Ryan Flamingo Utrecht Juan Escobar Cruz Azul

Millwall, his former loan club, are believed to be among the chasing pack for the England Under-21 international; however, nobody has got close to the Whites' valuation of the player and 49ers Enterprises look likely to stand firm in their attempts to recoup a respectable fee for the Thorp Arch youth product.

Labelled "excellent" by Gary Rowett, Cresswell has barely featured for the Whites this campaign, making just six appearances in total across all competitions (Cresswell statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite his evident promise, the Preston-born defender is behind in the pecking order at Elland Road, meaning a clean break between both parties may be the best solution in this instance. Cresswell is unlikely to get the necessary game-time needed under Farke to progress as a player, but the manager will need some fresh faces if he is to let another defender go.