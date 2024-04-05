Leeds United have made an offer to sign an in-demand teenager, according to one reliable journalist.

Leeds’ final Championship fixtures

Daniel Farke’s side have been in unbelievable form in 2024 and currently sit on a whopping 86 points after 40 Championship fixtures, something which would normally all but seal a top-two spot in the second tier. However, the Whites still have plenty to do if they want to earn one of the two automatic promotion spots ahead of Ipswich Town and Leicester City, with just two points separating the three sides.

Leeds United's final Championship fixtures Date Coventry City vs Leeds United April 6th Leeds United vs Sunderland April 9th Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers April 13th Middlesbrough vs Leeds United April 22nd Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United April 27th Leeds United v Southampton May 4th

It promises to be a dramatic final few weeks of the campaign, but away from the pitch, the club look to be addressing possible transfer targets.

Former midfielder Kalvin Phillips has already been linked with a return to Yorkshire ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, should Leeds go up, whereas loanees Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts are wanted on permanent transfers.

One deal that may not hinder on where Leeds are playing their first-team football next season is at academy level, with one in-demand teenager receiving a bid from those at Elland Road.

Leeds submit Mason Cotcher offer

According to reliable reporter Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Leeds have made an offer to sign Sunderland teenager Mason Cotcher.

The 17-year-old centre-forward has been on a trial with the Whites and has impressed those at Thorp Arch, which has resulted in the club making a bid for his services. Should Leeds prove to be successful in discussions with Cotcher, they will also have to pay Sunderland a compensation fee.

Cotcher has been a teenager in demand in recent months, also training with Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United. Alongside those two clubs, he has also been linked with Rangers and Brighton, so it could prove to be a big coup in the long run if Cotcher chooses Leeds.

All the attacker has to do is look at the rise of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Mateo Joseph this season to see that there is a pathway to first-team football at Elland Road.

Gray has been a mainstay at right-back, catching the eye of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, whereas Summerville has been Leeds’ star man in front of goal with 17 Championship goals.

Joseph has also earned his chance under Farke, scoring a brace against Chelsea in the FA Cup and a late equaliser against Watford in the Championship, with all three progressing through Leeds’ U21s in recent years. Cotcher could be the next, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.