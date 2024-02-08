Leeds United are thought to be close to selling a loanee on a permanent deal despite the transfer window shutting, with Paul Robinson giving his thoughts on the update.

Players to leave Leeds in 2023/24

The Whites had a busy summer following relegation to the Championship last year, with the 49ers Enterprises taking over, Daniel Farke coming in as manager and multiple player incomings and outgoings.

In fact, 15 players departed Yorkshire over the summer, either on permanent or loan exit, and there were more to go in January. Leo Hjelde joined Sunderland on a permanent transfer, whereas Luke Ayling left to join Middlesbrough on loan. Darko Gyabi and Ian Poveda also headed out to Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

However, despite the window closing, there have been claims that Luis Sinisterra, currently on loan at Bournemouth, could seal a permanent transfer to the Cherries due to the way his loan was agreed. Recent reports have suggested that a £20m deal will now be sealed in the next 24 hours.

Talking to MOT Leeds News, former Whites goalkeeper Robinson, who also contributes for Sky Sports, said that Sinisterra has “done really well” with Bournemouth but admitted that Leeds haven’t exactly missed him.

“I think he’s done well at Bournemouth when he’s been given an opportunity, him and [Justin] Kluivert in behind the main striker, I think he’s done really well. It’s a move that he’s adapted to, and the biggest thing from a Leeds point of view is they haven’t missed him.

“You look at the Leeds side, at Gnonto, at Summerville, the way Gnonto’s playing at the minute with two goals in his last two games.

“The way they are playing this year means the biggest thing from a Leeds point of view is, yes they’ve allowed [Sinisterra] to go out on loan with a view to a permanent, should they be in the Premier League like most of us Leeds people hope that they are [next season], not non-Leeds fans obviously, then there might be a conversation about, ‘Is there room in the squad for him?’

“When you look at the players Leeds have got in those areas, in Summerville, James and Gnonto then do Leeds actually need him? They’ve proved this season that they haven’t really missed him, truth be known.”

Robinson is spot on with his claim, especially with Leeds’ current wide options. Wilfried Gnonto is starting to find his feet under Farke, whereas Crysencio Summerville and Dan James have starred all season.

Therefore, if Leeds can bring in £20m+ for Sinisterra soon, you could argue that it’s a good deal for all parties.