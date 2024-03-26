Leeds United reportedly want to sign another "brilliant" player on a permanent transfer alongside defender Joe Rodon.

Leeds working to sign Joe Rodon on a full-time basis

Daniel Farke has worked wonders in Yorkshire after arriving in the summer following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League.

Now under new owners in the 49ers Enterprises, Leeds are now top of the Championship with eight games remaining, winning 12 of their 13 second-tier fixtures in 2024.

Summer signings Rodon and Ethan Ampadu have been vital at the back during this incredible run, with Leeds conceding three goals in 13, none of which have been from open play.

As a result, it comes as no surprise that the Whites want to make Rodon’s loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur a permanent transfer. In fact, it has been claimed that Leeds have already held talks to sign Rodon on a full-time basis in a deal which could be worth around £12m-£15m.

Alongside the centre-back, though, the 49ers also have their eyes on another permanent transfer as they plan for the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds ‘also’ want to sign fellow loanee Connor Roberts on a permanent transfer, with the right-back impressing those at Elland Road since joining in January from Burnley.

Roberts, called “brilliant” by former Swansea City manager Steve Cooper, has chipped in with two vital goal contributions in a Leeds shirt scoring against Leicester City and providing an assist against Huddersfield Town.

On £30,000-a-week, Roberts joined fellow Wales internationals Rodon, Ampadu and Dan James, providing cover and competition for Archie Gray at right-back after Luke Ayling left for Middlesbrough.

Connor Roberts' best Leeds performances WhoScored rating Leeds United 1-0 Stoke City 7.40/10 Leeds United 3-1 Leicester City 7.11/10 Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leeds United 6.77/10

The full-back also recently explained the reason behind his moustache, saying he has played around 25 Championship games with it and never lost.

"It's just a little bit of a joke to be honest. My wife last year, she was like 'Why don't you grow it?' so I did and then we went on an unbeaten run at Burnley.

"I've done the same thing this year and keep asking her if I should shave it off but she likes it so I'm leaving it there. I think it has played about 25 Championship games and never lost, so I hope that continues in the Championship and maybe it gives us a bit of luck on Tuesday. It's the power of the 'tache, isn't it?"

He appears to have fitted in extremely well alongside his fellow countrymen at Elland Road, so it could make sense to sign him on a permanent deal, hopefully providing an experienced full-back option in the Premier League.