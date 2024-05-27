Leeds United are expected to lose one of their star men after once again falling victim to the play-offs, meaning that Daniel Farke's side will remain in the Championship next season.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

Having never been promoted via the playoffs in their history, Leeds looked well placed to end that curse after thrashing Norwich 4-0 in the semi-final, with the Elland Road outfit having comfortably been one of the best three teams in the Championship throughout the season.

But their inability to win at Wembley struck again as they turned in a poor performance against Southampton, which ultimately allowed a first-half Adam Armstrong strike to prove the difference between the two sides and take the Saints back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, leaving Leeds to lick their wounds in the Championship next season.

"When you come so close after 90 points and a great play-off semi-final, it hurts a lot", Farke told the media after the game.

"It's more important to take it as extra motivation. The supporters deserve a day to celebrate and we feel that pain today. We're disappointed we could not send our fans back with something to cheer about and we're not in the promised land. It'll be difficult to come back stronger because we had 90 points this season."

The chance to come back stronger will be even more difficult as Leeds' grim financial picture is realised, with failure to secure promotion leaving them likely to need to raise cash fast this summer with a worrying financial picture emerging at Elland Road and £73.5m still owed for player transfers before anything can be spent this summer.

Now, news that Leeds fans will be fearing has broken.

Crysencio Summerville expected to leave Leeds

That news concerns the future of star man and Championship player of the season Crysencio Summerville, who had an unusually quiet game at Wembley and was substituted with his side chasing a goal.

Nonetheless, the Dutchman has been in sparkling form all season in England's second tier, with 19 goals and 9 assists in 43 Championship games, and his form has caught the eye of Premier League sides including Liverpool.

He has drawn plenty of praise from Farke too, with the German hailing his hard-work in training and his creative ability.

"Crysencio is a baller. When you see a guy touching the ball like he does it’s heart-warming. We want him to improve his effectiveness. Need goals and assists and end products. The next step in his career. Delivers like this, he is on a good path”, the Leeds boss explained.

“His reaction, not just in possession, because he’s an outstanding creative player, we know this, but also how hard he worked for the team. This is exactly what we need and many compliments to him.”

Summerville's exceptional season (EFL Championship) Appearances 43 Goals 19 Non penalty goals 15 Assists 9 Shots on target per 90 1.18 Key passes per 90 2.88

Now, his departure seems certain, and The Athletic's Phil Hay has confirmed as much.

"Sales of certain players will be necessary this summer," he explained in reference to potential financial issues, before adding that "Summerville is among those expected to exit" on a permanent transfer before the new season starts.

With two years left on his current deal, Leeds are in a strong position when it comes to a deal, which could well see them take in just shy of a record fee when he does eventually leave Elland Road. But with another season in England's second tier confirmed, it could be only the first in a long line of difficult departures this summer for Leeds.