After Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, they sent a raft of players out on loan to top-flight sides across Europe.

Among them was Jack Harrison, who capitalised on a clause in his contract that allowed him to make a temporary exit in the event of the Whites' demotion. Everton will have the option to buy the wide player at the end of the season.

Leeds United players on loan (selected) Position Club Brenden Aaronson MID Union Berllin Jack Harrison MID Everton Rasmus Kristensen DEF Roma Marc Roca MID Real Betis Robin Koch DEF Eintracht Frankfurt Max Wober DEF Borussia Monchengldbach Diego Llorente DEF Roma Luis Sinisterra MID Bournemouth

One loanee who's definitely played his last game for Leeds is Robin Koch, who was allowed to join Eintracht Frankfurt even though he was in the final year of his deal. Frankfurt have since reached a pre-contract agreement with Koch and will sign him on a free transfer this summer.

Elsewhere, Roma plan to exercise their option to purchase Diego Llorente, who's been playing for the Italian side since last January. They will then look to sell the Spanish defender on for a profit.

Luis Sinisterra made a swift return to the top-flight with Bournemouth, having joined Leeds from Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee just last summer. Sinisterra played 22 games in all competitions in 2022/23, scoring seven goals but missing 16 matches with three separate injuries.

The Colombian would appear four more times for the Whites at the start of this season before his move to the Vitality Stadium, and he scored in a 4-3 win over promotion rivals Ipswich.

Sinisterra now heading to Bournemouth permanently

Now, as reported by The Athletic's Phil Hay, Bournemouth will sign Sinisterra from Leeds on a permanent transfer. The loan agreement included an option to buy for around £20m, and it seems that they will exercise it.

An announcement is likely to be made on Friday, with Leeds satisfied that they've avoided a loss. Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony is currently on loan at Elland Road, and it remains to be seen whether he ends up making a permanent move in the other direction.

Leeds make good money on "animal" Sinisterra

Dubbed an "animal" by international team-mate Juan Cuadrado, Sinisterra has clearly impressed Andoni Iraola and Bournemouth this season. He may only have started four Premier League games, with most of his appearances (11) coming from the bench, but he's taken his opportunities when they've arrived.

The 24-year-old has notched six goal contributions (three goals, three assists) in 17 games across all competitions so far, doing so at an impressive rate of one every 114 minutes.

£20m represents a good return for Daniel Farke, who may have just seen his transfer budget for the summer window increase handily. He'll be hoping, of course, that Leeds spend the off-season preparing for a return to the Premier League.