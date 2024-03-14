Leeds United are planning to accept a permanent offer for a versatile midfielder this summer, according to a new update.

Leeds' summer overhaul

The Whites are currently reaping the rewards of a busy off-field period which saw the 49ers Enterprises take control in Yorkshire and Daniel Farke come in as manager.

The German now has Leeds in the top two in the Championship as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League, and one market they have used well is when it comes to loans. A number of players activated relegation release clauses in their contracts to depart on a temporary basis as part of a massive overhaul last summer.

Leeds players who left on loan Joined club Jack Harrison Everton Diego Llorente AS Roma Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin Marc Roca Real Betis Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt (set to become permanent) Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth (now permanent) Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Cody Drameh Birmingham City

Meanwhile, Leeds brought in centre-back Joe Rodon on a season-long loan, with the Wales international playing an important role. Connor Roberts also arrived on loan in January from Burnley and the right-back has chipped in with two goal contributions so far.

However, with the summer window now just around the corner, Leeds may have to make decisions on some of their players who could possibly return. The club are open to offers for Ramus Kristensen, and another update has emerged in recent days.

Leeds planning to accept Marc Roca offer

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke provided an update on the future of Roca in the last 48 hours, stating that the Whites plan to accept an offer for the Spaniard this summer.

Leeds ‘will be open to bids for the 27-year-old regardless of whether they achieve promotion back to the Premier League in the coming weeks’.

Roca’s Elland Road contract ‘allows him to leave the club on loan once again next term if the club are not promoted’, but even if Farke’s side does go up, it is likely he will leave.

The midfielder is currently on loan with Real Betis and appears to have had an enjoyable spell back in his native country, showing his versatility by turning out as a holding midfielder and a centre-back.

Marc Roca's stats at Real Betis Appearances 35 Goals 4 Assists 3 Yellow cards 7

On £50,000-a-week, Roca is under contract with Leeds until 2026, so the White could recoup plenty of the £10m they spent on him back in 2022. He has earned plenty of praise during his career, too, with former manager Julian Nagelsmann hailing him during his time with Bayern Munich.