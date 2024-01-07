Leeds United are keen to further their promotion push by bringing in new arrivals this month and are now said to be pushing to complete an ambitious swoop for a talented player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds United's January rumours...

Over the January window, Leeds may be expected to acquire new bodies to help their promotion tilt under Daniel Farke; however, the mid-season market is notoriously difficult to navigate as clubs are usually less willing to let go of their prize assets.

Djed Spence has already left Elland Road after being sent back to Tottenham Hotspur, potentially paving the way for a replacement to arrive. Speaking about his departure, Farke said:

"We wanted to take the impressions of the festive period into account. We came to the conclusion that we would end the loan of Djed. We are grateful for his time there. We wish him all the best."

According to The Sun, Leeds are in the mix to sign Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore; nevertheless, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion are also believed to be keen on the Wales international. Former Whites man Carlton Palmer has endorsed his potential arrival in a recent interview with Football League World, as he said:

"Kieffer is proven at Championship level, scoring 20 goals in his first season at Cardiff, which earned him his move to Bournemouth. At 31, he is experienced and knows what it takes to get promoted out of the Championship, so any club that gets his signature is onto a winner."

Nonetheless, a new name could potentially be on his way to Elland Road as Leeds United push to get a deal over the line for his signature, according to latest developments.

Leeds United pushing to sign Fabio Carvalho

According to transfer guru Romano, Leeds United are pushing to sign Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho on loan, though face competition from Championship sides Southampton, Hull City and Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers to bring in the Portugal Under-21 international. Contact has been made between the top six clubs in the Championship, therefore Leeds, and the Reds over a potential deal and they are waiting on the players' camp to decide where his best option would be.

Labelled a "special player" by Jurgen Klopp, Carvalho has recently returned from a brief stint at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig due to receiving limited first-team minutes at the Red Bull Arena.

In 2023/24, the 21-year-old has made 15 appearances in all competitions, though he is yet to register a goal or an assist, illustrating that his spell with RB Leipzig didn't work out for either party (Carvalho statistics - Transfermarkt).

Fabio Carvalho's time at RB Leipzig - Bundesliga (Sofascore) Big chances created 0 Touches per game 14.5 Key passes 0.2 Expected assists 0.23 Average match rating 6.66/10

Now keen to seek a new challenge, Leeds could be the perfect place for Carvalho to shine in a familiar league, given that he helped Fulham win promotion to the English top flight back in 2022.