Unbeaten in 12 Championship games and on course to seal automatic promotion, Leeds United could soon begin to turn their attention towards summer targets who could become part of a Daniel Farke side who may be attempting to maintain a Premier League place.

Leeds United transfer news

To say that Farke's side are flying would be an understatement. As the final stretch of the Championship season nears, the Whites are perfectly placed to secure promotion and perhaps even leapfrog Leicester City to win the league in dramatic fashion. That said, promotion should mean a busy summer when it comes to building a team capable of staying up in the top flight and that could see the likes of former winger Jack Clarke arrive.

Recent rumours have linked the Yorkshire club with a move to sign the Sunderland star in the event that they lose Wilfried Gnonto or Crysencio Summerville this summer, only for Carlton Palmer to recently pour cold water on that rumour. Clarke, of course, previously played for Leeds, before finding his feet at the Black Cats and now looks destined for a big move.

Instead of sealing the winger's return, however, those at Elland Road could turn their attention to cheaper alternatives to boost Farke's attacking options this summer. Football League World looked at five potential free agents Leeds could target in the summer, claiming Farke and co may look to sign Coventry City's Callum O'Hare.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed yet another impressive campaign in England's second tier and may now finally get the chance to star in the Premier League. It could certainly be a wise move by Leeds, with or without promotion this season, given O'Hare's proven ability to light up the Championship and break down low blocks.

His free agent status will undoubtedly extend the line for his signature, but Leeds may well hope to be front of the queue should they decide to make their move this summer.

"Incredible" O'Hare can make Premier League step

After suffering play-off heartbreak at the hands of Luton Town at Wembley last season, there's no doubt that O'Hare will still be eyeing that crucial Premier League step in his career. And that step could come courtesy of Leeds this summer.

Callum O'Hare Stats this season (via Transfermark) Appearances 26 Goals 9 Assists 4

It is one that Coventry City manager Mark Robins will know that the midfielder is capable of making too, having sung his praises earlier this season. Robins said via the Coventry Telegraph:

"I heard someone come in at the start and I wondered who it was; I thought it was a rock star!

“Callum walked in and I realised what it was. But he’s been greatly missed by everyone. His presence and his energy, regardless of whether he’s on the pitch or not, is incredible.

"And that’s what you miss, so to have him back in the dressing room is huge. Before when he wasn’t playing he was in the dressing room at home games and he made a difference because of the way he is, giving people energy.”