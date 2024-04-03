A new report has now shared a concerning update on Leeds United star Archie Gray.

Gray’s breakthrough season at Leeds

The 18-year-old has played an important part in Leeds’ season so far under Daniel Farke, turning out mainly as a right-back instead of his favoured midfield role.

Archie Gray's best Leeds performances in the Championship WhoScored rating Swansea City 0-4 Leeds United 7.76/10 Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City 7.34/10 Leeds United 1-0 Queens Park Rangers 7.28/10 Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Leeds United 7.25/10 Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City 7.22/10

Gray is hoping to take his boyhood club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with the Whites having six Championship games remaining and battling Ipswich Town and Leicester City for automatic promotion.

Former Leeds boss Simon Grayson has also recently hailed the player, exclusively telling Football FanCast: “But you never know how they're going to adapt to playing in the first-team. Can they handle the pressure?

"Can they have the mentality of being a first-team player but also playing for Leeds United where the expectancy level is obviously very high? And you cannot give him enough credit. He's adapted to first-team football like a duck to water, like you'd never think that he's just turned 18. The composure, the maturity that he's had playing in centre midfield, playing at right-back.

“It's been a remarkable period for him and it'll just show that he's going to go on to have a wonderful career. And who knows where that's going to take him but yeah, fantastic and brilliant for him and the Academy and the Gray family in general, because there's obviously an iconic name there.”

Due to his eye-catching rise, Leeds are braced to receive offers for Gray from a number of Premier League sides this summer, however, Gray is also being looked at by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich eyeing Archie Gray

According to a new concerning report from HITC, both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are now also watching Gray ahead of a potential move.

In fact, representatives from Madrid and Munich were actually at Elland Road on Easter Monday for Leeds’ 3-1 win over Hull City. The Whites are hoping that by winning promotion back to the top flight, they can keep hold of Gray, making the run-in even more crucial to those in Yorkshire.

Gray has actually only just signed a new deal through to 2028 with Leeds, but due to the sheer amount of interest, there has been speculation that the Whites could offer him another new contract.

You’d expect Gray will continue to be a regular in the final six Championship fixtures, and hopefully, Leeds won’t need the playoffs and the club can prepare for life in the Premier League with their star teenager.