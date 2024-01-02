Leeds United have the chance to sign some new players this month, but the January window also represents the chance for departures, with one club now looking to sign a loanee on a permanent basis.

Leeds loan exits

The Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, which resulted in a number of players activating clauses in their contracts to leave on loan ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Players to Leeds leave in the summer Loan or permanent? Tyler Adams Permanent Robin Koch Loan Max Wober Loan Rodrigo Permanent Brenden Aaronson Loan Jack Harrison Loan Tyler Adams Permanent Luis Sinisterra Loan Rasmus Kristensen Loan Marc Roca Loan Cody Drameh Loan Sam Greenwood Loan Diego Llorente Loan Adam Forshaw Permanent Joel Robles Permanent

As can been seen, centre-back Robin Koch was one of those to depart the club, returning to his native country with Eintracht Frankfurt. The player is also out of contract in the summer, so Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises may not receive a penny for his services at the end of the campaign, with a new update now emerging over his future.

Sport Witness relayed news from Germany regarding Koch’s future, claiming he has been a ‘real hit’ with Frankfurt. The Bundesliga club, as a result, are now aiming to sign the Leeds defender on a free transfer next summer. Frankfurt officials have now planned sit down for talks with Koch in the ‘coming days’ and will offer him a three-year deal, which could result in the defender leaving Elland Road for nothing.

It always felt as if Koch, whose deal in Yorkshire is worth £40,000-a-week, would depart for good at the end of the campaign when his contract expired, and it seems as if Frankfurt want to be the player’s next destination. So far during his time back in Germany, the 27-year-old has been a regular at the back and has even captained the club on a few occasions in his 23 appearances. (Robin Koch stats – Transfermarkt)

Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmoller has also praised the Leeds man, saying back in September:

“Robin Koch also does an outstanding job. This is total quality. It would be great if we could get him back into the national team through good performances. That would be an award for all of us.”

Koch could be the first of many loanees to seal permanent exits as the year develops, and the Whites also have decisions to make on players still in Yorkshire. Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, Stuart Dallas, Lewis Bate, Jamie Shackleton and Ian Poveda are all out of contract come July, so it could be a year of change in 2024. (Leeds contracts - Transfermarkt)