Leeds United will be keen to make moves in the transfer market this window and now look set to wrap up an important piece of off-field business at Elland Road towards the end of the month.

Following a period of keen anticipation, Leeds United alongside others are now well underway in the transfer window and they will be looking to conclude deals to finalise both incomings and outgoings in order to balance their squad depth.

Daniel Farke has indicated that he is happy with the options at his disposal, though he hasn't ruled out adding to his side over the next few weeks, as he stated in a recent press conference:

"I'm happy with our squad. I think we have a pretty balanced squad and in all areas. There's not one particular position where you think okay, there is definitely a need that you have to do something. But again, it's also I think, professional to stay awake and also to check if there are some options."

Hellas Verona defender Josh Doig and Bournemouth winger David Brooks were named as early targets for the Whites this month; however, it remains to be seen whether Farke will act to bring them in to try and aid his side's quest for promotion from the Championship.

In other news, Leeds United are also believed to be waiting in the wings for Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore, though the Bournemouth man is also attracting interest from Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Despite all focus being on dealings in the transfer market, news has emerged detailing that the 49ers Enterprises appear to have made an off-field appointment at Elland Road.

Leeds United set to hire Jordan Miles

According to Football Scotland reporter Mark Hendry, Leeds United are set to hire Aberdeen recruitment chief Jordan Miles and plan to offer him a major role in their transfer negotiations this summer after initially targeting him last month. The 33-year-old only joined the Dons from West Ham United in the summer; however, he is now expected to depart the Granite City for a compensation fee to take up a position at Elland Road.

Championship Top Scorers Club Games Goals Assists Sammie Szmodics Blackburn 25 16 3 Adam Armstrong Southampton 26 13 9 Morgan Whittaker Plymouth 26 13 5 Crysencio Summerville Leeds 23 12 6 Jack Clarke Sunderland 26 12 2 Jonathan Rowe Norwich 24 10 2

One key caveat to the deal is that he will remain in post at Aberdeen until the end of the month despite attempts from the Whites to bring him south of the border before the window's conclusion. Nevertheless, they will need to wait to get their man, who will be tasked in the immediate term with trying to seek additions to help his current employers rise up the Scottish Premiership table.

Recruitment has improved at Leeds United since Nick Hammond arrived last summer as interim football advisor and shrewd signings such as Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Ethan Ampadu have gone on to make a marked impact at the club.

Now, the 49ers look to have landed a key appointment as they aim to restore Leeds United's status as a club capable of competing in the top bracket of English football.