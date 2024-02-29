While Daniel Farke was able to bring right-back Connor Roberts to Leeds United on the final day of the January transfer window, he wasn't able to secure the centre-half signing he had sought.

Farke wanted a reunion with Ben Godfrey, who left his Norwich side join Everton, but the Whites saw a loan offer for the Englishman rejected even though the Toffees were supposedly open to letting him go.

Another of the players the Championship promotion-chasers looked at was Harry Souttar of rivals Leicester City. They considered a last-gap move for the 25-year-old, but ultimately no deal materialised.

Then there was Paul Dummett at Newcastle United, seen as somebody who ticked the key boxes for Farke. Both Leeds and fellow high-flyers Ipswich Town pursued him before the deadline, to no avail. Now, though, they've been given fresh hope of signing the Welshman.

Dummett set to be available as a free agent

According to journalist Joel Bland, Leeds target Dummett will be leaving Newcastle at the end of the season, having been with the Magpies since he was a youth player.

Bland says that "sources close to the player" have affirmed that Newcastle won't offer him a further contract extension after keeping him on for the 2023/24 season on reduced terms.

"Outstanding" Dummett display makes transfer case

As you'd probably expect of a 32-year-old on a one-year deal, Dummett has hardly featured for Eddie Howe's side this season. He received late run-outs in the FA Cup victory over Sunderland and the 4-1 Premier League triumph over Chelsea, but his only starts have come against Manchester City and Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

Paul Dummett stats vs Manchester City - Carabao Cup Stat Minutes played 89 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 3 Interceptions 2 Touches 51 Passes completed 40 Passes attempted 44 Pass accuracy 91% SofaScore rating (out of 10) 7.0

It was a big ask for Dummett to come in and deliver against the side that won the treble last season, but he impressively rose to the occasion, helping Newcastle keep a clean sheet in a memorable 1-0 win. The veteran got through plenty of work in the backline but was also safe and precise in possession throughout.

Related Reporter shares exciting Leeds transfer update for Daniel Farke It could be a very big summer if the Whites achieve promotion.

Howe said of his performance: "I thought Paul was absolutely outstanding. When you see him behind the scenes every day, his commitment to Newcastle, the professionalism that he shows, his standards have been exemplary since I’ve been here. That’s why I was so determined to keep him in the summer – and he can still play an important role on the pitch.

"He’s got real experience and a really good defensive mindset. I thought him and Jamaal [Lascelles], the pair of them, were really, really good for us and I’m delighted that we showed that strength in our back line because it’s going to be hugely important this season."

Dummett will believe this performance showed that he had much more to give in his career, and Leeds could do much worse than recruiting him as a savvy squad player for the 2024/25 campaign.