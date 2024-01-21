Whilst Leeds United are yet to commence their January transfer business, the Whites have been linked with a number of players and could now finally land Daniel Farke's first reinforcement of the month.

Still eyeing a push to leapfrog Southampton and Ipswich Town in the race to secure an automatic promotion place, though they currently sit seven points adrift in the Championship, Leeds could turn towards the January window for crucial reinforcements.

Among those who could arrive is Luton Town left-back Ryan Giles or Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay as Farke looks to add to his full-back options following the termination of Djed Spence's loan deal at Elland Road and Luke Ayling leaving for Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Gnonto could also be heading for the exit door to end a campaign to forget in the Championship. Reports suggest that the winger could be on his way to West Ham United, with Burnley's Manuel Benson identified as a priority replacement. Gnonto's summer transfer request amid reported interest from Everton failed to result in a move, but it looks as though there's a chance the Italian finally gets his departure this month.

If the winger does leave, however, then Farke may need to find a replacement, and that could come in the form of Benson, with a new transfer development emerging in the last 24 hours.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Leeds are now in "very advanced talks" to sign Benson on loan from Burnley for the remainder of the season after new discussions on Saturday morning. Despite initial reports indicating that Southampton had agreed a loan fee of over £1m with Burnley to sign Benson, Leeds are now seemingly in the driving seat to land the winger after the Saints' talks stalled.

Hijacking the move, the 49ers Enterprises look set to get one over on their promotion rivals off the pitch in a deal that could quickly prove to make a similar impact on the pitch in the second half of the season.

"Aggressive" Benson can make difference for Leeds

If Gnonto's stats are anything to go by, one goal and one assist this season, then it's fair to say that some may not mind him leaving, providing the fee is the right one. Benson's Championship stats, meanwhile, prove that he is more than capable of doing the job that the Italian has never quite managed to do, especially under Farke.

Whilst helping Burnley win the Championship last season though, Benson's numbers highlight a player who is capable of playing a vital role in England's second tier. The winger scored 12 goals and assisted a further three in the Championship during the last campaign. Journalist Josh Bunting is certainly a fan of the 26-year-old, posting on X in the early stages of last season:

Now, Leeds could benefit from a player hoping to rediscover that form in a campaign that could yet see the Yorkshire club make a sensational comeback to secure automatic promotion.