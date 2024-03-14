Leeds United have already made a bid to sign an "outstanding" new player for Daniel Farke this summer.

Leeds' stunning Championship form continues

The Whites have put themselves in a great position in the Championship following some wonderful results in 2024, looking to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

In fact, Farke’s side recently matched a club record of nine successive league wins, a run which began on New Year’s Day.

Leeds' Championship form in 2024

Leeds United 3-0 Birmingham City

1st January

Cardiff City 0-3 Leeds United

13th January

Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End

21st January

Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City

24th January

Bristol City 0-1 Leeds United

2nd February

Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United

10th February

Swansea City 0-4 Leeds United

13th February

Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Leeds United

17th February

Leeds United 3-1 Leicester City

23rd February

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leeds United

2nd March

Leeds United 1-0 Stoke City

5th March

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United

8th March

Despite failing to make it 10 victories in a row, Leeds are now in the second automatic promotion spot and could even go top of the table on Sunday with a two-goal win over Millwall.

Things are looking good ahead of the run-in, and with promotion now a real possibility, it looks as if transfer targets are being identified by the 49ers Enterprises.

One player of interest appears to be former Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, and after rumours of a move to Elland Road emerged at the beginning of the year, a new update has now come to light.

Leeds make Bright Osayi-Samuel bid

According to reports in Turkey, relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds have already made an offer to sign Osayi-Samuel, now with Fenerbahce, believed to be in the region of £7m.

The Turkish giants have ‘requested that the negotiations’ be pushed back ‘until the summer’, though, as they don’t want to commit to a decision before the end of the campaign.

Osayi-Samuel has turned himself into "one of the best right-backs in Turkey", as per The Athletic's Nick Miller, and has now made 128 appearances for his current employers, more than any of his previous clubs.

The 26-year-old has been at the peak of his powers in Turkey with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation since joining Fener, so Osayi-Samuel could be viewed as the right-back who could allow Archie Gray to return to his favoured midfield role in the long run. He previously earned plenty of praise at QPR, including from former manager Mark Warburton.

"Bright came off because we've got to look after the young players. I've never been booed at 6-0 before I've got to say. These demands, you can't be playing 21st, 26th, 29th, 1st, 4th or 5th whatever it might be without injury and fatigue. If you lose those boys for four to six-week injuries, you can't afford to do that. Today he was outstanding and deserved the applause."

A move looks like it could be one to keep an eye on, and hopefully, by the summer, Leeds will be able to offer Osayi-Samuel Premier League football.