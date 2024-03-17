With the attention of much of the Leeds United world on the race for automatic promotion, the focus of the 49ers Enterprises has seem to have turned towards the summer with transfers already being eyed.

Leeds eyeing promotion back to the Premier League

After a tough start to life back in the Championship, Leeds have recently been loving life in the second tier, with Daniel Farke's side in a strong position to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Entangled in a four-way fight for automatic promotion, Leeds have been the form team of recent weeks, making light work of their opposition as they surge up the table.

This recent run of form has been spearheaded by the excellent displays in attack and tight ship at the back. The Elland Road faithful have been impressed by the performances of Archie Gray. The 18-year-old has been excelling in recent weeks, earning the Championship Fans’ Player of the Month award for last month.

Whilst nothing is certain in the EFL, it would be foolish for the 49ers to not start planning for what Leeds' side may look like if they are to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Leeds plot summer swoop for Longstaff

As reported by The Mirror, relayed by MOT Leeds News, Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is on Farke's radar as he looks to outline his summer spending plans. Currently playing for his boyhood club Newcastle, the outlet claims that the 26-year-old is wanted by Leeds but for "no more than £15million".

Since breaking into the first team in late 2018, Longstaff has become a fan favourite on Tyneside appearing for the Magpies on 172 occasions. The midfielder has scored 11 goals during his time with the Toon, the most memorable of which was a strike in this season's victory over PSG in the Champions League.

This season has seen the 26-year-old struggle for consistent minutes owing to a mixture of poor form and persistent injuries. Despite these issues, manager Eddie Howe has stuck by Longstaff, emphasising his importance during a recent press conference:

"Sean has had some really good games for us this season and he is a really important player. He has game intelligence and his understanding of what we want from him is of the highest level.

"I back him, I back his ability and I know how good he is. He is integral to us when he's at his very best but I do think he needs to train regularly to get his best rhythm."

With Longstaff's contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, the 49ers could be eager to get any transfer completed quickly to ensure that they can get the best deal possible.