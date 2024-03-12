Daniel Farke is already planning for the summer transfer window, it has emerged, with Leeds United ready to part ways with one man permanently.

Leeds on course for Premier League return

As it stands, Leeds will be playing Premier League football next season.

Currently second in the Championship, they are the most in-form side in the division and sit just three points off top spot with nine games left to play. A 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday ensured that they leapfrogged Ipswich Town into the second automatic promotion spot, and Farke's side may now have their eyes on winning the title.

Almost mathematically guaranteed a play-off spot, the Yorkshire side will at the very least have a chance at making it into the top flight should they collapse in the final run-in. Irrespective of what happens though, they are getting ready for a big summer.

Leeds ready to accept offer for defender

It had previously been reported that Leeds were willing to accept a permanent offer for Brenden Aaronson, but now another name has emerged as one that the Elland Road outfit are ready to cash in on.

That comes in the form of right-back Rasmus Kristensen, who was signed from RB Salzburg along with Aaronson in July 2022. He appeared 30 times for the Yorkshire side but could not stop them from being relegated come the end of the campaign.

That was his signal to leave the club, and he has spent this season on loan at AS Roma in Serie A, where he has started 16 times in the Italian top flight, though his side are currently struggling and recently parted ways with legendary boss Jose Mourinho. Currently fifth, they are a whopping 28 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, and face an uphill battle to gain Champions League football for next season.

Kristensen at Roma 23/24 Games 25 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow cards 5

Though there is no option to buy in Kristensen's loan deal, it is understood that he will not be returning to Elland Road. That is according to Football Insider, who claim that the Dane 'is not likely to fit into Farke’s plans at Leeds United' irrespective of whether or not Leeds are in the top flight or the Championship next season.

They add that Farke will 'look to remain loyal to the players who have served him well' this season, and as a result, he is 'ready to accept offers for several of their on-loan stars', which includes Kristensen.

As it stands, Kristensen's contract runs until 2027 at Elland Road, where he is understood to earn around £40,000 per week. Should they be able to offload him this summer, the club could save themselves over £6m.

Further speculation will surround the likes of Marc Roca, who is currently on loan in Spain, and centre-back Maximilian Wober, who has spent the season with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach. Leeds may have to accept a loss on several of them, however, so it could be a busy summer off the pitch.