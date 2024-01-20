As the January transfer window enters its final stages, Leeds United are reportedly finally springing into action to potentially land some crucial reinforcements for Daniel Farke in pursuit of Championship promotion.

Leeds United transfer news

Whilst Leeds are yet to welcome a single reinforcement in the January transfer window, there's still time for things to change in dramatic fashion. The Whites' attention has seemingly been on landing a full-back this month, with the likes of Ryan Giles, Ben Johnson and Calvin Ramsay linked to Elland Road. This follows the termination of Djed Spence's loan, who endured a spell to forget in Yorkshire. Speaking on the end of Spence's loan, Farke said via BBC Sport:

"We analysed the first half of the season, especially the impressions made over the festive period. Obviously, when you make decisions in January it's not a short-term decision.

"We wanted to take the impressions of the festive period into account and share thoughts and discuss things. We came to the conclusion that we will end the loan for Djed [Spence], and he will return back to Tottenham. We are grateful for his time here and wish him all the best at Tottenham because he is a player of great potential and he's a cool guy with a really good heart."

Away from full-backs, meanwhile, the 49ers Enterprises could land an attacking reinforcement. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds are "pushing" to sign Manuel Benson from Burnley and view the winger as a priority target to replace Wilfried Gnonto, who is looking likely to join West Ham. Tavolieri posted on X:

With just over 10 days remaining in the window, Benson is certainly one to watch as Leeds push to secure his signature.

"Fantastic" Benson could be an upgrade on Gnonto

Benson, of course, played a large part in Burnley's Championship title win last season, before going on to struggle when asked to make the same impact in the Premier League. However, a move to Leeds could quickly reignite his best form and perhaps even take those at Elland Road back to the Premier League in the process. Benson's Championship stats stand out when compared to Gnonto's stats.

Player Appearances Goals Assists Wilfried Gnonto 21 1 1 Manuel Benson 33 12 3

Benson earned deserved praise from Vincent Kompany last season, who said after Burnley's victory and the winger's goal against Bristol City:

“He’s got to score five in a row. It’s not a coincidence; it’s a skill he’s got. It’s the same as a striker being able to peel off to the back post and head it in.

“I can’t be handing solutions of how to deal with him, but it’s just the things he’s been doing since he was a kid. I’m still pushing him for tap ins- I want tap ins. In the end it’s something he’s comfortable doing and he will get goals that way. What he’s done for us is fantastic and from our side, that’s all we want."