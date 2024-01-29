Leeds United have reportedly launched a late loan bid to finally sign a new defender for Daniel Farke.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites, and by extension owners the 49ers Enterprises, are yet to make a January addition for Farke, who has seen his options at the back shortened after Djed Spence’s loan from Tottenham Hotspur was cut short and Luke Ayling left for Middlesbrough until the end of the season. Meanwhile, Leo Hjelde looks to be the next to leave, with Sunderland agreeing a fee for the defender's services.

Farke appears to be open to the idea of bringing in a new defender as a result, saying earlier this month: “It’s not a concern. We have a quality group. We could do with more numbers in defensive positions. But in the last weeks, there was a chance for other players to step up – like [Junior] Firpo and [Ilia] Gruev.”

There hasn’t been a shortage of rumoured targets, either, with Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay, Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies, West Ham’s Ben Johnson and Burnley’s Connor Roberts all thought to be on the wishlist.

Meanwhile, reports on Sunday suggested that Leeds were in advanced talks to sign Japanese right-back Daiki Hashioka from Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truiden, however, he now looks set to move to the Premier League with Luton Town.

Ben Godfrey of Everton is another player on the Elland Road radar, with claims over an official approach being made by Leeds. It now looks like they’ve taken their next step over a possible late transfer, though.

Leeds make Godfrey bid

According to The Sun, via MOT Leeds News, Leeds have launched a loan transfer bid for Godfrey, with the Toffees open to getting his wage, thought to be £4m-a-year, off the books at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old saw a £10m move to Serie A club Atalanta collapse earlier this month, and it appears as if the Whites are now pushing to get a deal over the line before Thursday’s deadline.

Godfrey, who Farke worked with at Norwich City, joined Everton back in 2020 and has gone on to make 80 appearances in all competitions on Merseyside.

However, the Englishman has only featured on three occasions under Sean Dyche this season, and with the ability to play as a right-back, centre-back, left-back or even as a holding midfielder, he could be just what Leeds require for the Championship run-in.

Farke will know all about Godfrey as well, who came in for praise from Phil McNulty, with the reporter previously saying:

“Ben Godfrey, signed for £25m from Norwich City, has been a revelation. He has excelled right across the back four, was outstanding at Anfield and will surely be catching the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate.”

It looks as if this will be one to keep an eye on right up until the deadline, and with Godfrey knowing what it takes to win promotion from the second tier, a move to Yorkshire could be a big boost for Leeds.