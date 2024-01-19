Leeds United are working to complete the permanent signing of Joe Rodon, according to a new transfer update regarding his future.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites are sitting in fourth place in the Championship currently, but there is a seven-point gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places, showing that there is still work to be done. Daniel Farke may feel that new signings in the January transfer window will boost his side's chances of avoiding the dreaded playoffs this season, and plenty of players have been linked with moves to Elland Road this month.

For example, Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay has been backed to join Leeds in recent days, with the young Scot being recalled by the Reds after an injury-plagued loan spell at Preston North End. Tottenham defender Ben Davies is also seen as a target, with the Welshman at the opposite end of his career to Ramsay, possessing so much experience at the top level.

Luton Town wing-back Ryan Giles is another player who has been linked with the Whites, and it is encouraging to see the club looking at Premier League players as additions.

Leeds working on permanent Joe Rodon signing

Meanwhile, according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Leeds are "working on a deal" to make Rodon's loan move a permanent one, having impressed since arriving from Tottenham on a temporary basis.

"Leeds United are working on a deal to sign Joe Rodon permanently from Tottenham following his excellent first six months at the club, sources have told Football Insider. However, a well-placed insider has revealed that a deal is “unlikely” to be completed this month due to the cost of the transfer fee.

"It is believed that the Whites’ preference is to get an agreement in place over a full-time move as soon as possible amid fears the Welshman’s price could skyrocket if he continues to excel at Elland Road in the second half of the season. There is expected to be plenty of interest in the 26-year-old in the summer when clubs across the board will have more money to spend on permanent signings."

The report adds that Rodon's value 'could rise beyond the £15m mark, even towards £20m, if he continues to excel for Leeds' and they go on to achieve their promotion ambitions.

Joe Rodon's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 24 Starts 23 Clearances per game 4.3 Aerial duel wins per game 2.7 Interceptions per game 1.4 Pass completion rate 91.5%

Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises signing Rodon permanently is a no-brainer and would be a statement of intent, considering how well he has done at the heart of the defence since arriving at the club last August. He has started 23 of his side's Championship matches, winning an average of 2.7 aerial duels per game, and former Whites defender Jon Newsome has lauded him, saying back in September:

"Outstanding. Absolutely outstanding. Joe Rodon was man of the match for me. He got his head on everything. He was a different class, he really, really was."

At 26, Rodon could be just about to come into his prime, and with Spurs seemingly not considering him a key part of their plans moving forward, he and Leeds could be a perfect match for years to come.