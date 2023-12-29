A big European club have reportedly held talks with a "crucial" Leeds United player over a possible move, with a transfer potentially now going through next summer.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites continue to battle hard in the Championship promotion race, and while their 2-1 defeat away to Preston on Boxing Day was a disappointing result, they still find themselves in a strong position in fourth place. The January transfer window will give Leeds the opportunity to make more signings, should Daniel Farke feel that fresh faces could make all the difference in the second half of the season.

Larne youngster Jack Hastings is one player who has been linked with a move to Elland Road, but the 17-year-old forward would be viewed as one for the future, rather than a player who is going to come in and make an immediate difference to the first team. Meanwhile, Celtic's Matt O'Riley may also been seen as a possible option again, having seen a bid for him turned down during the summer window.

It is also important that Leeds retain the services of the most influential players at the club, though, especially midway through the season, but a worrying exit rumour has emerged regarding one such hero.

PSG could sign Pascal Struijk

According to a fresh update from L'Equipe, PSG have held talks to sign Leeds ace Pascal Struijk and could yet sign him next summer. The Ligue 1 giants are thought to be keen on the idea of signing a left-footed centre-back and have targeted the Whites man as someone who could be a key addition in that area.

However, Leeds have made it clear that they don't want to part ways with Struijk, seemingly driving up his price tag and holding firm, so PSG certainly won't have it all their own way with negotiations, with the 49ers Enterprises clearly meaning business. PSG have moved on to Sao Paulo's Lucas Beraldo as a more immediate addition in January, the report adds.

The Dutchman has become such an important player for the Whites down the years, and he could be key to his side's chances of earning promotion this season, already making 22 starts in the Championship. The stats also below also outline the influence he has enjoyed:

Pascal Struijk's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 23 Goals 3 Clearances per game 3.1 Aerial duel wins per game 2.0 Tackles per game 1.3

Meanwhile, Farke clearly sees him as a valuable figure moving forward, with the Leeds manager saying of him recently:

"He adapted well to my demands and he’s played a crucial part. We don’t have to talk about his skills with the ball. I’m very pleased with his development."

Related Leeds could oust Bamford by signing wonderkid who's like Henrik Larsson Leeds United could finally wave goodbye to a declining Patrick Bamford with this transfer deal in January.

The lure of playing for a prestigious club in PSG could be something that turns Struijk's head, however, especially if Leeds don't get out of the Championship, but it is good to see the 49ers standing firm and not buckling at the pressure of dealing with a European giant such as PSG.