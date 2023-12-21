With Christmas approaching, Leeds United find themselves third in the Championship table as they look to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt following last year's relegation.

Right now, the gap to the automatic promotion spots stands at a significant ten points, with Leeds losing ground to the top two after a defeat at Sunderland and a 1-1 draw at home to Coventry. It looks as if Daniel Farke's side may have to be content with a play-off place, but history has shown that path is fraught with danger.

With the right incoming business in January, Leeds will hope to make a fresh push towards Leicester and Ipswich, and ensure they're looking up rather than down in the second half of the season. Already, though, Farke has encountered a blow, with the club walking away empty-handed after talks to sign a winger in January.

Leeds hold talks for Galatasaray star Akturkoglu

Earlier this week, Turkish outlet Fanatik reported that Leeds were among the teams to "frequently contact" the management of Galatasaray's Kerem Akturkoglu, with Italian club Lazio also named as a potential suitor. The club's interest in making a move in the January transfer window had apparently escalated in talks over the past fortnight.

Akturkoglu, 25, joined Galatasaray three years ago from 24 Erzincanspor, and while he's predominantly a left winger, he can also play as a second striker and on the right of the front three (via Transfermarkt).

Akturkoglu transfer "vetoed" by Buruk

Now however, Beyaz Gazette claims that Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has spoken to both Akturkoglu and his equally coveted teammate Sacha Boey, who plays as a right-back, and informed them they won't be allowed to leave in January.

Buruk has exercised his right to veto the proposed moves away, and told the two to wait until the end of the season, with the Istanbul outfit currently level on points with Fenerbahce at the top of the table and also looking to secure a place in the Europa League round of 16 in February's play-off round.

It doesn't look like either player will try to force their way out either, because their reaction to the manager's blunt message has apparently been positive. It's a shame that Leeds won't be able to sign a player dubbed "Football's Harry Potter" by journalist Sam Cunningham (a nickname he justified by mimicking the use of wand as he celebrated a goal), at least until next summer.

Akturkoglu has consistenly put up excellent numbers for his side, scoring 31 goals and providing 35 assists since the start of the 2021/22 season (via Transfermarkt). This season, he's managed eight apiece in all competitions, none more notable than his goals in both of Galatasaray's Champions League group-stage meetings against Manchester United. Those strikes helped Buruk's side qualify for the Europa League and dump Man United out of Europe altogether.

As of the start of November, Akturkoglu was tied with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr for the most assists by players in Europe's top 10 leagues and domestic cup competitions in 2023 with 19, and a big part of his threat is his crossing (via Zach Lowy).

Using his pace - Barcelona manager Xavi called him "very fast" after a Europa League encounter in 2021,via Goal, he's able to get down the line and fire the ball into the penalty area. Indeed, he ranks fifth in the Super Lig for crosses per game this season at 1.7 (via WhoScored).

He would have been an electrifying watch at Elland Road, but maybe there's hope that this one gets revived at the end of the season.