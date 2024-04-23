One Leeds United transfer target is set to leave his current club for nothing, coming as a boost for the 49ers Enterprises as they build their summer plans at Elland Road.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites, now back in the Championship's automatic promotion spots following Monday’s win over Middlesbrough, appear to be planning behind the scenes at Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side can increase the pressure on Ipswich Town with another win on the road against Queens Park Rangers on Friday, and there have been a number of players linked with a move to Yorkshire.

For example, former midfielder Kalvin Phillips is wanted back on a loan move from Manchester City, whereas talks have been held with the agents of former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. Those two targets appear to be on the basis that Leeds will be back in the Premier League at the first time of asking, and another player who has been linked is West Ham United right-back Ben Johnson.

Leeds held talks with the defender over a move to Yorkshire in January and rumours in recent weeks have claimed that they could revisit their interest to replace loanee Connor Roberts. Now, everyone at Elland Road have been given a boost in their attempts to seal a deal for Johnson.

According to Football Insider, Johnson will now leave West Ham on a free transfer this summer after rejecting several offers from the Hammers. It is said that the 24-year-old, who has made more than 100 appearances for the Irons, ‘wants to take advantage of his free-agent status in the upcoming window upon the expiry of his contract’.

The report also adds that Johnson’s versatility is ‘highly valued by clubs in the Premier League and clubs at the top end of the Championship’. The £20,000-a-week defender has played as a right-back, centre-back, left-back, right midfielder and left midfielder this season.

Johnson has also come in for praise from David Moyes in the past, who said in 2021: “I’m really pleased for Ben. He’s a bit of utility player for us, he’s been here for a while. He’s a really important player for us. In the squad and the group he’s really important. Quite often we’ve brought him on and used him in different roles and he’s had a chance to have some games under his belt, he’s not let us down and scored a good goal in midweek.”

Alongside Leeds, Aston Villa, Everton, Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be eyeing a move for Johnson, whereas Crystal Palace have been confident of signing the defender and Rangers have been mentioned in the latest update from Football Insider.

The Whites could therefore find it tough to secure a transfer, but it is a boost knowing that Johnson will be available for free this summer, possibly coming in as first-choice right-back at Elland Road, allowing Archie Gray to feature more in his favoured midfield role going forward.