Leeds United starlet Archie Gray has recently been linked with a potential exit, and a reliable journalist has delivered an update on the chances of him leaving in January.

Archie Gray profiled

Gray has been at the club ever since his childhood days having worked his way up through the various academy ranks to get promoted to the first team where he’s since gone on to make a total of 17 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Gray statistics).

In the Championship this season, England’s youth international has started 13 out of the opening 16 matches (WhoScored - Gray statistics), so Daniel Farke clearly trusts him to perform at the required level on a consistent basis despite only being 17 years of age which is considerably younger than the rest of his fellow teammates.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Liverpool were preparing a £40m offer for the teenager, whilst Crystal Palace and Everton were also credited with an interest by the same outlet, and a reliable reporter has now shared what he’s heard about the rumours that he could be making a move to the Premier League.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Gray is of interest to Liverpool, but insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to officially act on their admiration of the exciting prospect at Leeds.

He said: “Archie Gray – An impressive young player at Leeds United, Liverpool have sent their scouts to follow Archie Gray multiple times. They are not the only club as many teams appreciate him and keep tracking Archie, but for sure Liverpool are one of them. There’s no bid or concrete negotiation at this stage, but they appreciate the player.”

Archie Gray's salary at Leeds

In West Yorkshire, Gray only currently pockets £1k-per-week due to his age so he’s a more than affordable option for the board to keep on the books (Leeds salaries), therefore, the club should do everything they can to fend off interest and retain the services of their star.

The Durham-born talent has won 22 out of his 34 tackles made so far this season which is the second-best success rate throughout the whole of the squad behind Ethan Ampadu (FBRef - Leeds statistics), highlighting his desire to throw himself into challenges in an attempt to win back possession for his team.

Furthermore, Farke’s rising star has nine involvements (five assists and four goals) to his name in 54 appearances since the start of his career, so he’s even capable of making a positive impact when it comes to the attacking side of his game in the final third.

Finally, Gray is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the grass since first bursting onto the professional scene, including three in the midfield, two across the frontline and one in defence, so it really should be a no-brainer of a decision to not sanction the sale of an important player for the long-term future of Leeds, but the lure of a move to Anfield could be of interest to the youngster.