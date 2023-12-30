Leeds United are interested in making a move for a "flair" player who has broken Whites hearts in the past, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Leeds transfer news

Leeds could delve into the transfer market in January, as they look to give themselves the best possible chance of making a quickfire return from the Championship to the Premier League.

Fenerbahce's Bright Osayi-Samuel is one player who has been linked with a move to Elland Road, with the full-back also wanted by Crystal Palace and Wolves, while AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi is another who is seen as a possible transfer target for Daniel Farke.

In terms of potential outgoings, Crysencio Summerville is one player who could leave Leeds, and Aston Villa are believed to be a possible destination in 2024. The Whites will no doubt want to retain his services, however, given the quality he could provide between now and the end of the season.

Leeds want to sign David Brooks

Taking to X, talkSPORT's Alex Crook claimed that Leeds are keen on signing Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks on loan, with rivals Southampton also in the mix to acquire his signature next month.

"Understand both #LUFC and #SaintsFC would like to sign #AFCB winger David Brooks on loan. More on the @talkSPORT transfer notebook later today."

Brooks could be a great signing by Leeds in the January window, adding the technical ability and end product that could give them that extra bit of guile in attacking areas. The 26-year-old could also be open to the idea of moving on, considering he has only started two Premier League games this season, meaning it could be a transfer that suits all parties.

The Englishman was once lauded by former manager Eddie Howe during their time together at Bournemouth, with the now Newcastle boss saying:

"It has typified his introduction to the club. He has played ever so well for us, he has got a creative flair, non-stop energy and he took his goals really well today. He is a player that can do a little bit of everything, he is very good offensively, is creative, turns well with the ball and is very intelligent."

Brooks' level of character has been highlighted by the incredible bravery he has show in overcoming cancer, and his arrival could be met with such positivity by Leeds supporters. They have also felt his wrath in the past when he scored a late winner at Elland Road during his time with Sheffield United.

Related Leeds could oust Bamford by signing wonderkid who's like Henrik Larsson Leeds United could finally wave goodbye to a declining Patrick Bamford with this transfer deal in January.

He is someone with proven Championship expertise, having scored nine goals and registered 11 assists in 69 appearances in the competition, so there shouldn't be an issue with him adjusting to life there.

In fact, he has 15 goal contributions in 59 Premier League outings, also showing that he can impress at the top level, so there are few reasons why a move would be a negative, especially as it would only be on loan, and it could be one to watch over the coming weeks.