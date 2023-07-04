Fabrizio Romano expects both Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson to leave Leeds United this summer as the club prepares for life in the Championship.

Are Adams and Aaronson leaving?

Following a return to the Championship, a delayed takeover and a month-long wait for a new manager, there is not much to smile about at Elland Road at the moment.

The club's three-year Premier League journey ended in bitter disappointment last campaign, and with a chaotic beginning to their Championship return, Leeds fans will be hoping they don't have to wait another 16 years to make it back into England's top-flight.

To pile on the misery for Leeds supporters, two of the clubs biggest players are now expected to leave, with Adams and Aaronson both heading for the exit door in Yorkshire.

That is according to journalist Romano, who is expecting both United States internationals to move onto bigger and better things in the summer transfer market.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, he said: "I would say for Tyler Adams and Aaronson I expect both of them to be on the move this summer.

"For Tyler Adams there is a lot of interest in the Premier League. It's true that two, three clubs in the Premier League are tracking this possibility, so I think it's going to be busy around Adams in the next weeks, and same for Aaronson.

"So, there is really a lot of interest and I see both of them leaving Leeds this summer."

Having only arrived last summer for approximately £25m from RB Salzburg, Aaronson didn't quite make the impression he would have liked in the Premier League. The 22-year-old only managed one goal in 36 Premier League appearances and that came against Chelsea in just the third week of the season.

Romano has suggested that Aaronson is on his way to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on loan, with Leeds being forced to allow the move due to a relegation clause in the attacking-midfielder's contract.

Meanwhile, Adams has reportedly told Leeds of his desire to leave Elland Road, with the holding midfielder's impressive performances last season making him an attractive prospect to a lot of clubs. Aston Villa are one of the clubs leading the way for his signature.

The 24-year-old made 24 Premier League appearances for the Whites last term, but missed 12 games at the end of the season due to a hamstring injury. His defensive solidity was sorely missed, with Leeds conceding four or more goals in five separate games during his absence.

Who else could leave Leeds?

There are understandably a plethora of names linked with an exit from Elland Road, with an exodus of talent normally expected post-relegation.

Roma are reportedly interested in taking two Leeds players to Italy, with Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen both angling for a Serie A moves.

Explosive forward Wilfried Gnonto is also expected to depart, with Everton and Aston Villa holding an interest in the Italian speedster. He would reportedly be available for around the £21m mark.

Another exciting forward in the form of Crysencio Summerville has told Leeds that he wishes to leave the club, with Everton again said to be eyeing up the young Dutch winger.

One transfer that has been confirmed is Tyler Roberts' move to Birmingham City, with the Blues set to pay much less than the reported £750,000 fee that had been rumoured according to BirminghamLive.