Leeds United have lost a number of their key players this summer but haven't been as active in the transfer market as expected, however, a new update has now emerged on the club's pursuit of a target.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

According to Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth, Leeds remain interested in signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara this summer.

As per the report, Smyth claims that the Whites are yet again exploring the possibility of snapping up the services of Kamara, which has been prompted by Bournemouth's trigger of Tyler Adams' release clause.

The future of Adams has been a huge talking point over the last week with Chelsea initially triggering the USMNT star's £20m buy-out clause, but backing out of the deal when their opportunity to snap up the services of Moises Caicedo was put into doubt due to a record-breaking bid from Liverpool.

Now it has been revealed by Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano that the Cherries have triggered the release clause instead.

It still remains to be seen whether Adams will agree personal terms and if he will pass his medical with the south coast side, however, it is looking more and more likely that he will depart to return to the Premier League without Leeds.

How good is Glen Kamara?

As a result, the opportunity to sign Kamara could not come at a better time for Daniel Farke, as the German coach will have a huge role to fill in the centre of the pitch for the Championship campaign ahead.

Over 22 Scottish Premiership appearances last season, the 27-year-old scored one goal and tallied up an 89% pass completion rate, as well as averaging one key pass and winning 2.2 duels per game, as per SofaScore.

Not only that, Kamara has been an incredible presence in Finland's Euros qualifiers recently where he was a huge contributor in both meetings with San Marino and Slovenia this summer.

Over two appearances, the Gers gem scored once, successfully completed 75% of his dribble attempts and tallied up an 88% pass completion, proving that he is a huge presence both on the domestic and international stage.

The Finland international has been the recipient of high praise over his career so far, with Dundee coach Neil McCann waxing lyrical about Kamara's strengths in an interview with The Athletic:

"He’s a special talent. He makes things look easy and sometimes the easy thing is not as simple as it looks.

"He’s lightning-quick, but he doesn’t show it. He’s a player who takes instruction well. Look at how he plays with Finland and there is clearly a different dynamic as he plays more like a No 8 where he can go forward and burst towards the box, whereas at Rangers he is playing a different style."

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Leeds to snap up the services of Kamara - who has a reported £5m price tag - as he could definitely ease the blow of losing Adams and provide Farke with an experienced midfielder to deploy in the middle third.