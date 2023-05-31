Leeds United fans will perhaps already have come to terms with the fact that some of their best players will depart Elland Road following their relegation to the Championship.

Those that have already proved themselves of being capable in the top flight will perhaps not be short of offers this summer, while the young talents at Leeds could also leave for pastures new.

One man who is said to be attracting interest from some of the Premier League's best is Tyler Adams, after a promising first season in English football for the USA international.

Unfortunately for Leeds, their old rivals Manchester United are said to be eyeing a swoop for the 24-year-old, in what could be a disastrous repeat of the sale of Eric Cantona back in 1992.

Could Adams leave Leeds this summer?

Having joined from RB Leipzig last summer, Adams was one of few Leeds players who can be happy with his performances, with his season-ending injury proving to be a big factor in the Yorkshire outfit's woeful end to the campaign.

According to WhoScored, the young midfielder was ranked as the best performer in Leeds' squad with a 6.73 rating, while he also ranked first for tackles per game and third for interceptions per game, with the Elland Road side's defence falling apart in his absence.

He also caught the eye at the World Cup in Qatar, with Danny Higginbotham labelling him "immense," while USA legend Alexi Lalas dubbed him a "monster" and those displays on the biggest stage are perhaps another factor why he could be on his way out of Elland Road this summer.

Adams is unlikely to want to play in the Championship next season and the £55k-per-week man could depart with Leeds fans perhaps never seeing the best of the young midfielder, and if he joins United, then he could follow in the footsteps of Cantona at Old Trafford.

While the two are obviously very different types of players, losing an influential asset to your bitter rivals is not something that Leeds would be keen to repeat, but the prospect of a move to Erik ten Hag's side might be difficult for Adams to turn down.

Cantona mustered just 36 appearances for Leeds but impressed in his time at the club, contributing 14 goals and five assists before falling out with manager Howard Wilkinson, which saw him sold to United for a measly £1m.

He went on to become a Premier League icon in his time at United for a number of reasons both on and off the pitch, registering a phenomenal 81 goals and 62 assists in just 182 appearances for the Red Devils.

Adams has made even fewer appearances than the Frenchman did at Leeds although there seems to be a general acceptance that he is too good for second-tier football so will be moved on this summer.

The Yorkshire outfit just need to avoid selling him to United, or they risk repeating their Cantona mistake.