Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has undergone surgery on his hamstring, Sky Sports report.

What’s the latest on Adams’ injury?

Adams, who has been a regular during his first season in Yorkshire, was forced to miss Leeds’ 4-2 win against Wolves in the Premier League last time out after sustaining the injury in training, missing the chance to captain the USA during the international break as a result. He was sent to see a specialist to examine the extent of his problem, with Leeds having more injury concerns to deal with as a result of the international break.

Max Wober was forced off for Austria in the first half against Azerbaijan, while Wilfried Gnonto also hobbled off for Italy against Malta on Sunday. Things have now gone from bad to worse for Javi Gracia ahead of the trip to league leaders Arsenal, with an update emerging on Adams.

Sky Sports shared some ‘news in from Leeds United’ in the last 24 hours regarding Adams. They said ‘we know he’s had non-invasive surgery on his hamstring’ however, it remains unclear at this stage how long he will be out.

What can Gracia do without Adams?

The Yorkshire Evening Post have said that Leeds are now awaiting a post-op assessment of Adams' hamstring, however, they don't anticipate his absence becoming a long-term one.

Still, you’d expect that Adams could miss a number of Leeds’ upcoming games, certainly beginning this weekend at the Emirates. The Whites then have back-to-back home games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, fixtures that could prove to be key when it comes to the club’s ongoing battle to avoid relegation.

Gracia’s short-term options could be limited to Marc Roca and Weston McKennie after starting the pair against Wolves, with Adam Forshaw last involved on New Year’s Eve. Adams’ absence could prove to be a huge blow, with Conor McGilligan saying this when it comes to the club’s midfield options following the news.

‘However you look at this, the squad building is rank when it comes to profiles - McKennie is not the same player as Adams and the only like for like when it comes to Tyler - is Adam Forshaw.’

Youngster Archie Gray was the only midfield option on the bench against Wolves, although fellow teenager Darko Gybai is another who Gracia could be forced to call upon in the coming weeks.