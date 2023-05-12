Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has been ruled out of the remaining three Premier League games, Phil Hay reports.

What’s the latest Leeds injury news involving Adams?

The USA international has been missing since March after suffering a hamstring injury in training. The Whites have lost six of the nine top-flight fixtures without the 24-year-old, conceding a whopping 27 goals during that time.

Leeds, who now have Sam Allardyce in charge until the end of the season, find themselves in the bottom three and two points from safety heading into this weekend’s clash with Newcastle United, and they won’t be able to call upon Adams for that match as well as the fixtures against West Ham and Tottenham.

Hay was present for Allardyce’s pre-Newcastle press conference on Thursday, where it was confirmed that Adams, Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper and Luis Sinisterra would all be missing once again.

The reporter then relayed a further update, with Allardyce saying ‘there's no prospect of Adams being back for any of the remaining games’.

Not ideal for Big Sam…

There was some hope that Adams, labelled as an “exceptionally bright young footballer” by Gary Lineker, could have returned before the end of the campaign. Injury expert Ben Dinnery initially thought that the USA international could return in early April, whereas former manager Javi Gracia also teased a potential return prior to the end of the season.

However, he definitely won’t be returning for the final three games, so Allardyce will need to find the right balance in midfield without Adams. He selected all three senior midfielders available to him against Manchester City in Adam Forshaw, Weston McKennie and Marc Roca, so it’ll be interesting to see if the trio all get the nod once again.

One could drop out to potentially make way for a more attacking player such as Brenden Aaronson or Rodrigo, though, with Saturday’s meeting at Elland Road appearing to be make or break in Leeds’ season.