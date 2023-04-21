Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams could miss the rest of the season through injury, Phil Hay reports.

What’s the latest news out of Leeds involving Adams?

Adams suffered a hamstring injury in training last month and has missed Leeds’ five Premier League games as a result, including the recent back-to-back heavy home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Injury expert Ben Dinnery initially thought that the USA international could return in early April, however, Adams has since had surgery on the problem.

The 24-year-old won’t return against Fulham this Saturday as Javi Gracia’s side look to pull away from the relegation zone with a win at Craven Cottage, and it looks as if he may miss out for the rest of the season.

Hay was present at Thorp Arch for Gracia’s pre-match press conference, where an update on Adams was given. The Spaniard said that he can't say at this stage whether Adams will play again this season, admitting his side have felt the midfielder’s absence.

"He's a player who plays in a position where we don't have many other options. It's an absence in an important position."

Would be a big blow…

Adams has made 26 appearances in his first season at Elland Road, and his absence has already been felt with the Whites conceding a whopping 18 times in the five games without him in the side.

Journalist Tomi Oladipo described Adams as a "monster" earlier this season and the midfielder has been Leeds’ fourth-best player in 2022/23, as per WhoScored, comfortably outperforming the likes of Marc Roca and Weston McKennie.

Gracia’s midfield options have been limited without Adams, with the head coach mainly using Roca and McKennie over recent weeks. Adam Forshaw returned to the matchday squad last time out to make his first appearance of 2023, but being without Adams for the remainder of the season could be a huge blow.

The Whites still have to face top-six sides Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the run-in, and if Leeds fail to tighten up in midfield and at the back without Adams’ presence, they could be set for three more heavy defeats.

Therefore, the three upcoming fixtures against Fulham, Leicester City and Bournemouth could make or break Leeds’ season, and it looks as if it is almost certain that Adams won't be back in time for any of those fixtures.