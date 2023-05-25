Leeds United could lose a number of key first-team players this summer should they suffer relegation to the Championship.

Only a win against Tottenham Hotspur, combined with Leicester City and Everton dropping points, will be enough to keep Sam Allardyce's side in the Premier League for another season.

With the final day rapidly approaching, a number of Leeds players are perhaps already thinking about where they might be when the 2023/24 campaign rolls around.

One man, who may have already played his last game for the Yorkshire outfit due to the likely interest that will be shown in him this summer, is USA international Tyler Adams.

Could Adams have played his last Leeds game?

The defensive midfielder was signed from RB Leipzig in 2022 and is perhaps one of few players from the current campaign that can escape with any credit, in what has been an excellent debut season at Elland Road.

As per WhoScored, no player in Allardyce's squad has earned a higher average rating than Adams (6.73), while he also boasts the most tackles per game, an attribute that has been badly missed in Leeds' midfield in recent months.

He also excelled at the World Cup with Gregg Berhalter's side as they reached the round of 16, with American legend Alexi Lalas dubbing him a "monster" on Twitter, and it is perhaps no surprise that he has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United in recent months as a return to the Championship draws nearer.

Leeds fans have been well accustomed to seeing their top talents leave in recent seasons but losing Adams so soon after he signed, with just 26 appearances to his name this term, is a cruel blow following a disastrous campaign which will surely end in relegation this weekend.

Unfortunately for Leeds, the 24-year-old picked up a season-ending injury at the worst possible time, with the midfielder pulling up in the warm-up ahead of the 4-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in March.

It is clear the influence that he had at Leeds, as the Yorkshire outfit have won just once since then, with the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest nowhere near enough to preserve their Premier League status.

There is no way that Adams will be fit enough to feature against Spurs this weekend and therefore, Leeds fans may have already seen the last of their £55k-per-week midfielder. Indeed, he has shown with his performances this terr, that he is more than capable of playing in the top flight, and deserves to be playing for a club that can provide that next year.