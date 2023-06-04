Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams appears to be keen on an Elland Road exit, following their relegation from the Premier League.

Has Adams shone in a Leeds shirt?

The American joined the Whites from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during last summer's transfer window, in what looked like an exciting signing.

Adams has proven to be a solid addition for Leeds in his first year at Elland Road, making 24 starts in the league and providing a mix of energy and quality, ending the campaign as the club's best-performing player, as per WhoScored. Unfortunately, injury ended his season prematurely and his absence arguably played a big role in the Whites going down to the Championship.

The £55,000-a-week midfielder was a massive loss, leaving a void in the middle of the park, and supporters may be left wondering how their side would have fared if the 24-year-old had never got injured in the first place.

With Leeds consigned to a season in the Championship, it could lead to an exodus of top players - those who feel they can't be plying their trade in the second tier of English football. That's where Adams comes into play, with regard to an update surrounding his future.

Is Adams set to leave Elland Road?

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, the Whites are "likely to find it hard to keep hold of" Adams moving forward. That being said, it "will take a big-money fee to prise him away from Elland Road."

While the player himself has arguably enjoyed his first year as a Leeds player, the report states that he is "keen to continue to play at the highest level after his impressive first season in the Premier League", with sides in Germany and England set to be keen on his services.

Losing Adams this summer would be a massive blow for the Whites, considering the influence he has had in a short space of time, being described as "exceptionally bright" by Gary Lineker. His tenacity in midfield is highlighted by an average of 3.7 tackles per game in the Premier League, with his ability to cover ground such an effective attribute.

It is no surprise that Adams will want to move on before the start of next season, however, with a player of his calibre wanting to be playing at the highest level possible. For that reason, it is hard to begrudge him a summer exit from Leeds, even though it is clearly far from an ideal situation.