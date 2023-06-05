Influential Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams could leave the club on loan during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Has Adams played well for Leeds?

The 24-year-old has made an immediate impact at Elland Road, joining from RB Leipzig last summer and becoming of the most important players at the club.

Adams added immediate quality and tenacity to Leeds' midfield, starting 24 matches in the Premier League before an injury ended his season prematurely. That proved to be a massive setback for the Whites, who weren't the same team without him and eventually suffered relegation to the Championship on the final day.

Many were left wondering if things would have panned out different with the £55,000-a-week midfielder available all the way through the campaign, and they are now going to find it very difficult to keep of him, despite him only arriving a year ago.

Could Adams depart on loan this summer?

According to Football Insider, Leeds "could sanction a loan exit" for their "star midfielder" this summer, rather than him leaving on a permanent basis. The report goes on to add that the Whites "will hold a degree of control - with Adams’ long-term contract meaning it will take a big-money fee to prise him away from Elland Road".

For that reason, a loan move "could be the best solution - allowing him to supercharge his transfer value with another impressive season".

This is probably the best outcome that Leeds could hope for regarding Adams this summer, with the 36-cap USA international not someone who will be wanting to ply his trade in the Championship in 2023/24. He is a top-level footballer who should be playing in the Premier League, or one of Europe's top five leagues, with Jesse Marsch describing him as a "very important" player during his time as manager.

From a Whites perspective, the hope is that Adams goes away on loan for a year, during which time they seal a speedy return to the Premier League, at which point he returns to Elland Road and kick starts his Leeds career again.

Whether that is possible remains to be seen - he could shine on loan somewhere and then eventually head there for good - but it would be a more preferable outcome than selling him permanently so soon after arriving given his obvious quality, even if it would mean receiving big money for his services.