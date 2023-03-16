Tyler Roberts has officially been a Leeds player for more than five years now, which seems remarkable when you consider how little he has offered at Elland Road.

The Welsh striker has proven to be a huge waste of money for the Yorkshire club and his lack of impact on loan in the Championship this season suggests that he does not have a long-term future with the Whites.

How much has Tyler Roberts cost Leeds?

Leeds announced the signing of Roberts from West Brom in January 2018, with the Elland Road outfit paying £1.5m, despite him having made just one senior appearance for the Baggies, with his eye-catching performances on loan with Walsall in League One perhaps the main factor behind his move to Elland Road.

At 19, the striker had managed five goals and four assists in 19 appearances for Walsall but was hardly prolific in West Brom's academy, notching just six goals in 35 appearances for the U21s.

Unfortunately for Leeds, their gamble on Roberts' potential never paid off, as he boasts just nine goals and ten assists in 108 appearances for the club, including a woeful return of one goal and one assist in 23 Premier League outings last season.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor didn't hold back in his criticism of Roberts after a poor run of form in 2021, words that still apply to this day.

He told Football Insider: “For me, he is not good enough for Leeds or Premier League level.

“He has some decent touches and gets in good positions, but his passing and decision-making keep letting him down.

“It must be frustrating to watch for Leeds fans as moves keep breaking down when Roberts is on the ball. It’s shocking how often that happens."

Fortunately for Leeds, Roberts is far from the top earner at Elland Road, as he earns just £3.5k per week, but that tally has added up to £934k in his 267 weeks at the club, taking his overall fee to £2.4m, which has certainly gone down the drain from Andrea Radrizzani's perspective.

Now 24, Roberts is behind youngsters such as Sonny Perkins and Joe Gelhardt in the pecking order at Leeds, while more established first-team players such as Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and Georginio Rutter mean that he is never likely to be a regular with the Yorkshire club again.

At his current rate, the Wales international would be fortunate to earn a Championship move should he leave Leeds this summer, as he has just four goals in 20 appearances for QPR so far this campaign, in what has been an injury-hit campaign for the misfiring striker.

However, with his contract at Elland Road set to expire in 2024, Javi Gracia should make sure that Roberts leaves Elland Road this summer regardless of the division Leeds find themselves in, as it is clear that he isn't good enough to be a starter.